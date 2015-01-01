पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मनमानी:33 फीसदी नहीं आए, फिर भी 4 केंद्रों पर लगी कतारें

चित्तौड़गढ़5 घंटे पहले
प्रदेश में पुलिस कांस्टेबल के 5348 पदों के लिए शुक्रवार से लिखित परीक्षा शुरू हो गई। जिले के 4 केंद्रों पर पहले दिन दोनों पारियों में पंजीकृत 4608 में से 3099 परीक्षार्थियों ने परीक्षा दी। यानी 67 प्रतिशत उपस्थिति रही। और 1509 अभ्यर्थी नहीं आए। ज्यादातर अभ्यर्थी परीक्षा में आधुनिक प्रश्नों को लेकर तो उससे पहले नियमों से परे शरीर पर पहनी हुई चीजों व कपड़ों को लेकर परेशान हुए।

हमारे जिले के 9858 अभ्यर्थी उदयपुर दे रहे परीक्षा
तीन दिन चलने वाली इस परीक्षा में चित्तौड़गढ़ जिले के भी 9858 परीक्षार्थी पंजीकृत है, जो उदयपुर में परीक्षा दे रहे हैं। कोरोनाकाल में जिले में यह पहली बडी प्रतियोगी परीक्षा है। पूरे राज्य में 17 लाख से अधिक परीक्षार्थी पंजीकृत है।

यह भी नहीं चलेगा! कांस्टेबल भर्ती परीक्षा के दौरान एक अभ्यर्थी के पैरों में बंधा धागा खोलते हुए एक पुलिस कर्मचारी।

