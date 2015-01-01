पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना का कहर:जिले में पिछले 24 घंटे में 58 नए कोरोना पॉजीटिव मरीज सामने आए

चित्तौड़गढ़3 घंटे पहले
पिछले 24 घंटे में जिले के विभिन्न क्षेत्रों में 58 नए कोरोना मरीज पाए गए। जिनमें से 13 रावतभाटा और करीब 10 चित्तौड़गढ़ शहर के है। कई गांव और कस्बों में भी कोरोना पॉजीटिव पाए जा रहे हैं। बुधवार दोपहर जिला अस्पताल की लैब से जारी रिपोर्ट में करीब 28 लोग कोरोना पॉजीटिव बताए गए।

जिनमें शहर के तेजाजी चौक प्रतापनगर, महर्षि गौतम नगर मधुवन, आदर्श कालोनी कुंभानगर व चंदेरिया के हैं। निम्बाहेड़ा के 6 मरीज मिले। विजयपुर, बस्सी और सावा में दो-दो, गंगरार, दुवावा, बेगूं के चेची, फतेहपुरा, कल्याणपुरा, बड़ीसादड़ी के कचूमरा, चंदाखेड़ी, रतनपुर, उंठेल व पिलूखेड़ा, डूंगला के मंगलवाड़ जैसे गांवों में भी कोरोना मरीज पाए गए। रावतभाटा शहर में फिर 13 नए पॉजीटिव केस आए। मंगलवार को प्रतापनगर क्षेत्र की एक प्रसूता भी पॉजीटिव अाई। जिसके एक दिन पहले बच्चा हुआ।

