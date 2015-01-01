पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मास्क:दीपोत्सव पर जो मास्क नहीं पहने उसे टोकाे दुर्ग की प्राचीर पर लगाई जाएगी 600 एलईडी

चित्तौड़गढ़3 घंटे पहले
दीपोत्सव
  • नगर परिषद में हुई बैठक में पार्षदों से लिए सुझाव

शहर में आगामी दीपोत्सव पर्व को कोरानाकाल काे देखते हुए किस प्रकार मनाया जाए, इसकाे लेकर सभापति संदीप शर्मा की अध्यक्षता में बैठक बुधवार को नगरपरिषद सभागार में आयोजित की गई। आयुक्त रिंकल गुप्ता ने बताया कि आगामी दीपावली पर्व पर आमजन को कोरोना के प्रति सजग रहकर दीपावली पर्व मनाए जाने के लिए जागरूक किए जाने के लिए जिला आपदा प्रबन्धन समिति के अध्यक्ष व कलेक्टर केके शर्मा के निर्देश पर बैठक बुधवार को नगरपरिषद सभागार में सभापति संदीप शर्मा की अध्यक्षता में जिला प्रशासन एवं नगरपरिषद मंडल के संयुक्त त्ववावधान में आयोजित की।

जिसमें जिला प्रशासन की ओर से एडीएम अम्बालाल एवं डीएसपी अमितकुमार उपस्थित हुए। सर्वप्रथम सभापति संदीप शर्मा ने एडीएम अम्बालाल एवं डीएसपी अमितकुमार का स्वागत करते हुए बताया कि आगामी दीपोत्सव पर्व समाज, देष एवं राष्ट्र के लिए महत्वपूर्ण है। वर्तमान मे कोरोना संक्रमण नही फैले इसके लिए भी आमजन को जागरूक किया जाना है।

इसके लिए सभी पार्षदों से सुझाव मांगे गए, जिसमे मुख्यतयाः सभी पार्षदों ने आमजन को कोरोना के प्रति जागरूक किए जाने की बात कही। साथ ही वरिष्ठ पार्षद सुमन्त सुहालका ने पार्षदों की ओर से सभापति का आभार जताते हुए बताया कि उनके द्वारा वर्ष की भांति इस वर्ष भी सम्पूर्ण शहर में सडकों का नवीनीकरण का जो कार्य किया जा रहा है, वह सराहनीय है। डीएसपी अमितकुमार ने पार्षदों के माध्यम से आमजन को मास्क पहनने, सोषल डिस्टेन्सिंग रखने तथा इस वर्ष दीपावली पर्व पर पटाखे नही फोडने का अनुरोध किया।

एडीएम अम्बालाल ने आमजन से यही अपील है कि वर्तमान में सर्दी में कोरोना का संक्रमण बढने के आसार है तथा हमारा आगामी दीपोत्सव पर्व भी आ रहा है,तो हम सभी को जागरूक होकर इस दीपोत्सव पर्व पर कोरोना महामारी को ध्यान में रखते हुए मास्क आवष्यक रूप से लगाए। सोषल डिस्टेन्सिंग का पालन करे, पटाखे नही फोडे।

कोई आसपास भी ऐसा करता है तो उसे रोके, कोई मास्क नही पहनता है तो उसे टोके तथा महिलाएं घर पर ही कपडे के मास्क तैयार करे। सभापति संदीप शर्मा ने बताया कि कोरोना को ध्यान मे रखते हुए ही इस वर्ष पूर्व की भांति सेल्फी पांइट, किलेनुमा द्वार इत्यादि नहीं बनाए जाकर सम्पूर्ण शहर में थोडी - थोडी दूर पर आकर्षक बिजली सज्जा करवाई गई है।दुर्ग की प्राचीर पर भी 600 फ्लड लाईट लगवाई गई है। सभापति ने नगर परिषद परिवार की ओर से आमजन से अपील करते हुए कहा कि गत दिनों गए त्यौहार की तरह ही इस दीपोत्सव पर्व को भी हम सभी को सजगता के साथ मनाना है।

आवष्यक कार्य हो तो ही घर के बाहर मास्क पहन कर निकलना है। नगर परिषद द्वारा आयोजित कोरोना सजग परिवार प्रतियोगिता में अधिकाधिक संख्या मे भाग लेकर कोरोना के प्रति जागरूक होना है तथा अपने आसपास वालों को भी करना है। उपसभापति कैलाष पंवार सहित पार्षद एवं परिषद अधिकारी, कर्मचारी उपस्थित थे।

