निरीक्षण:ईवीएम जांच कर तकनीक की जानकारी ली,जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी केके शर्मा ने किया निरीक्षण

चित्तौड़गढ़4 घंटे पहले
जिले में पंचायतराज चुनाव में मतदान को लेकर आवश्यक तैयारियां जारी है। जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी केके शर्मा ने जिला परिषद सदस्य एवं पंस सदस्यों के चुनाव के तहत मंगलवार को शहीद मेजर नवटसिंह शक्तावत राउमावि में ईवीएम की प्रथम स्तरीय जांच कार्य का निरीक्षण किया। जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी ने ईवीएम जांच में लगे कार्मिकों से तकनीकी जानकारी लेते हुए उन्हें इस कार्य को गंभीरता एवं कुषलता से क्रियान्वय के निर्देष दिए। उन्होंने इस दौरान ईसीआईएल के इंजीनियरों से ईवीएम एफएलसी की जानकारी लेते हुए संबंधित कार्मिकों को निर्धारित प्रक्रिया के अनुसार कार्य करने की बात कही। ईवीएम की जांच चुनाव

प्रक्रिया को लेकर सबसे महत्वपूर्ण कार्य है और इसे पूरी जिम्मेदारी से करें। ईवीएम के सहायक प्रभारी अधिकारी प्रदीप चौधरी ने जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी को ईवीएम की प्रथम स्तर जांच व ईवीएम को लेकर आगामी गतिविधियों के बारे में अवगत कराया। इस दौरान उप जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी मुकेश कुमार कलाल मौजूद थे।पंचायतीराज चुनाव के तहत जिला परिषद एवं पंस सदस्यों के चुनाव कार्य में नियुक्त अधिकारी/

कर्मचारियों को उनके नियुक्ति पत्र के साथ डाक मतपत्र प्रारूप उपलब्ध करवाएं गए है। जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी ने बताया कि प्रत्येक मतदाता कर्मचारी जिनका नाम पंचायत समिति/जिला परिषद् क्षेत्रों की मतदाता सूचियों में दर्ज है, वे मतदाता कार्मिक उक्त प्रारूप-1, को जिला परिषद सदस्य एवं पंस सदस्यों के लिए अलग-अलग आवेदन पत्र की पूर्ति करा भिजवाएं। निर्वाचन विभाग के नियम 58 की अनुपालना में जो भी

राजकीय कर्मचारी निर्वाचन ड्युटी पर होने से अपना डाक मतपत्र जारी करवाना चाहते हैं, उन्हें निर्धारित प्रपत्र 1 में अपना आवेदन मतदान दिवस से सात दिन पूर्व अर्थात् प्रथम चरण के लिए 16.नवम्बर, द्वितीय चरण के लिए 20. नवम्बर, तृतीय चरण के लिए 24 नवम्बर एवं अन्तिम चरण के लिए 28. नवम्बर, तक प्रस्तुत करना होगा, ताकि उन्हें डाक मतपत्र जारी किया जा सके। कार्मिक मतदाता प्रारूप-वन के साथ अपनी चुनाव

ड्युटी आदेश की प्रति, ईपिक (वोटर आई-डी) की प्रति आदि सूचनाएं संलग्न कर प्रस्तुत करेंगे। राज्य के अलवर, भरतपुर, बांरा, दौसा, जयपुर, जोधपुर, करौली, धोलपुर, सिरोही, श्रीगंगानगर, कोटा, सवाई माधोपुर जिलों में पंचायतीराज आम चुनाव-2020 नहीं हो रहे हैं। लिहाजा इन जिलो के कार्मिक मतदाताओं को प्रारूप-1 में आवेदन नहीं करवाया जाना है।

