सुरक्षा:जिला परिषद भवन में शुरू हुआ वातानुकूलित कमांड सेंटर, शहर में 89 कैमरे भी चालू होने का दावा

चित्तौड़गढ़2 घंटे पहले
  • 18 कैमरों के साथ अभय कमांड सेंटर से शहर पर नजर

शहर में अपराधों की रोकथाम खासकर संदिग्ध गतिविधियों व व्यक्तियों पर नजर और महिला सुरक्षा के लिए अभय कमांड सेंटर कंपलीट हो गया है। इस योजना के तहत शहरभर में लगे 89 सीसीटीवी कैमरे भी चालू हो गए हैं। हालांकि कंट्रोल रूम पर अभी इनमें से कलेक्ट्रेट के 18 कैमरों का लाइव ही शुरू हुआ है। पुलिस विभाग ने अपना मुख्य जिला कंट्रोल रूम भी इसी सेंटर में शिफ्ट कर दिया है।

कलक्ट्रेट परिसर स्थित जिला परिषद भवन के प्रथम तल पर तैयार अभय कमांड सेंटर में फिलहाल 18 कैमरों की बड़ी व छोटी स्क्रीन पर लाइव देखा जा सकता है। इसके लिए 12-12 घंटे की दो शिफ्ट में एसआई सहित जाब्ता ड्युटी पर रहेगा। कैमरे लगाने वाली ओरिएंट प्रो कंपनी के प्रोग्रामर जीवनराम मीणा ने बताया कि शहर में अलग-अलग जगह 90 कैमरे लगाए गए। इनमें से एक खराब होने से रिप्लेस के लिए भेजा हुआ है। शेष 89 चालू है।

कलेक्ट्रेट परिसर में 17 और बाहर चौराहा पर लगे एक कैमरे का सेंटर पर लाइव भी शुरू हो गया है। जिसे सेंटर पर लगी बड़ी स्क्रीन व छोटे एलईडी में देख सकते है। शेष कैमरों का भी आगामी समय में इस सेंटर से लाइव शुरू हो जाने की उम्मीद है। पूरी तरह वातानुकूलित अभय कमांड सेंटर में इंचार्ज रूम, पावर रूम,वीडियो सर्विलांस व स्टाफ रुम बनाया गया है। जहां बुधवार को डयूटी दे रहे एएसआई नारायणसिंह के अनुसार ये कैमरे अब पुलिस के लिए तीसरी आंख का काम करेंगे। अभय कमांड सेंटर चालू होने के साथ ही एसपी दीपक भार्गव के आदेश पर गोलप्याऊ चौराहे पर संचालित पुलिस कंट्रोल रूम भी अब इसी में संचालित होगा। वहां के पूरे स्टाफ को अब इस सेंटर पर ही लगा दिया गया।

400 कैमरे लगने थे पर मंजूरी 90 की ही आई, वे भी डेडलाइन तक चालू नहीं हो पाए... केंद्र सरकार की मदद से करीब तीन साल पहले मंजूर अभय कमांड योजना के तहत पूरे शहर में 400 से अधिक सीसी टीवी कैमरे लगाने की बात थी। हालांकि संबंधित एजेंसी को मंजूरी 90 कैमरे लगाने की ही मिली। पूरा काम 2019 में ही पूरा हो जाना था पर कई तरह की अड़चनों व ढिलाई के चलते काम मंथर गति से चला तो कभी बंद भी होता रहा। आगामी एक दो दिनों में सेंटर का विधिवत उदघाटन होगा।

