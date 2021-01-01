पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

10 दिन की बाड़ाबंदी:भाजपा के सभी उम्मीदवार एकसाथ धार्मिक यात्रा पर गए, कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी फिलहाल अलग-अलग खेमों में ही

चित्तौड़गढ़2 घंटे पहले
  • नगरपालिका चुनाव मेंं भाजपा- कांग्रेस नेताओं ने मतदान के बाद प्रत्याशियों को बाड़ाबंदी में आने के निर्देश दे रखे थे

नगरपालिका चुनाव में गुरुवार शाम मतदान पूरा होते ही दोनों प्रमुख दलों ने उम्मीदवारों की बाड़ाबंदी कर दी। भाजपा के सभी प्रत्याशी एकसाथ धार्मिक स्थलों की यात्रा पर निकले हैं, जबकि कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी फिलहाल अलग-अलग खेमों में या कुछ स्वतंत्र भी होेने की जानकारी मिली है। दोनों पार्टियों के प्रमुख पदाधिकारियों व नेताओं ने अपने प्रत्याशियों को पहले से मतदान होते ही बाडाबंदी में आने के निर्देश दे रखे थे। इसकी व्यूहरचना भी तैयार कर रखी थी।

इसी अनुरूप भाजपा के लगभग सभी उम्मीदवार शाम को एक जगह एकत्र हुए। इसके बाद सभी को धार्मिक यात्रा पर रवाना कर दिया गया। जिताऊ माने जा रहे कुछ निर्दलीय भी धार्मिक यात्रा पर जाते देखे गए। इधर, बाडाबंदी को लेकर कांग्रेस फिलहाल खेमों में बंटी नजर आ रही है। मतदान पूरा होने के समय 5 बजने से पहले ही उसके कुछ पार्षद भूमिगत होने लगे थे।

सूत्रों के अनुसार उसके 7 से 10 प्रत्याशी एक खेमे में तो कुछ अलग खेमे में है।दोनों खेमों में चेयरमैन पद के दावेदार है और दोनों गुटों को अलग अलग नेता हैंडल कर रहे हैं। कुछ प्रत्याशियों ने फिलहाल खुद को स्वतंत्र भी रख रखा है। एक महिला प्रत्याक्षी परिवार के साथ धार्मिक यात्रा पर निकली।

जिसके अनुसार पार्टी निर्देश की पालना में वो साथियों के पास पंहुच जाएंगी। वार्ड नंबर 5 से कांग्रेस उम्मीदवार विनोद बारेगामा निजी कारणों से बाडाबंदी में नहीं गए। कांग्रेस के तीन प्रत्याक्षी सुबह तक कपासन में ही देखे गए। इसमें से एक महिला बाद में बाड़ेबंदी में गई। दूसरी महिला फिलहाल यहीं है। परिवार के अनुसार पारिवारिक कार्य पूरा होने के बाद वो बाड़ेबंदी में जाएगी।

पार्टी के सभी प्रत्याशी हमारे संपर्क में ही है। सभी पार्टी हाइकमान के निर्देशों की पालना करेंगे।
हिमांशु बारेगामा, नगर अध्यक्ष कांग्रेस।

