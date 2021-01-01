पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बातचीत:प्रदेश में आयुष्मान स्वास्थ्य योजना में संशोधन से दो तिहाई आबादी कवर होगी, 5 लाख तक बीमा कवर

चित्ताैड़गढ़
  • चिकित्सा व स्वास्थ्य राज्यमंत्री ने कहा कि देश में मॉडल बनेगी हमारी योजना

चिकित्सा एवं स्वास्थ्य राज्यमंत्री डा. सुभाष गर्ग ने कहा कि राज्य में शनिवार से लागू आयुष्मान स्वास्थ्य योजना में एक करोड़ 10 लाख परिवारों को जोडा गया। यानी प्रदेश की दो तिहाई आबादी इससे कवर होगी। इस योजना पर सालाना 1600 करोड रूपए खर्च होंगे। जिसमें से 80 प्रतिशत राज्य सरकार खर्च करेगी। राज्यमंत्री डाॅ सुभाष गर्ग शुक्रवार दोपहर सर्किट हाउस में मीडिया से बात कर रहे थे।

गर्ग ने कहा कि 30 जनवरी से आयुष्मान स्वास्थ्य योजना को संशोधित प्रारुप में लागू किया जा रहा है। इसे सीधे लागू किया जाता तो वर्ष 2011 के जनसंख्या सर्वे के अनुसार 59 लाख परिवार ही कवर हो पाते। सीएम अशोक गहलोत ने अधिकाधिक परिवारों को लाभ देने के उदेश्य से इसमें पहले की भामाशाह योजना से जुड़े 51 लाख परिवारों को भी शामिल करवाया है।

गर्ग ने बताया कि पहले योजना में बीमा कवर तीन लाख तक का ही था, इसे बढाकर पांच लाख कर दिया गया। राज्य के 1500 सरकारी और निजी चिकित्सालय इस योजना से जुडेंगे। योजना में कुल 1600 करोड रूपए खर्च होंगे। इनमें से 400 करोड रूपए ही केंद्र सरकार से मिलेंगे।

सीएम गहलोत ने निराेगी राजस्थान के संकल्प के तहत इसे और व्यापक बनाया। योजना अगस्त में ही लागू होनी थी। कोरोना के चलते विलंब हुआ तो सरकार ने और संशोधित करवाकर लागू किया। जिससे यह योजना देश में माडल बनेगी। इस दौरान पूर्व विधायक सुरेंद्रसिंह जाडावत, विधायक लाखनसिंह व संदीप यादव भी मौजूद रहे।

मंत्री गर्ग का सर्किट हाउस में जाडावत के नेतृत्व में नप सभापति संदीप शर्मा, उप सभापति कैलाश पंवार, पार्षद बालमुकुंद मालीवाल, विजय चौहान, नगेंद्रसिंह राठौड, रामगोपाल लौहार, टिंकू धमानी, राजेश सोनी, सुमित मीणा, कैलाश भूतडा, विदेश जीनगर, संदीप पुरोहित, राजेश सरगरा आदि ने स्वागत किया।

