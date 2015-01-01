पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ढिलाई:शिक्षा विभाग की उदासीनता; पदोन्नति प्रक्रिया, तबादले अटके, आरपीएससी से चयनित प्राध्यापकाें पाेस्टिंग नहीं

  • पदाेन्नति प्रक्रिया सही समय पर हाेती ताे, अकेले चित्ताैड़ जिले के 250 शिक्षकाें काे पदाेन्नति का लाभ मिलता

डीपीसी, तबादलाें, पाेस्टिंग मामले में शिक्षा विभाग की जबदस्त उदासीनता के तीन उदाहरण सामने आए है। सेकंड ग्रेड से फर्स्ट ग्रेड में पदाेन्नति की प्रक्रिया, तबादले एवं आपीएससी से चयनित प्राध्यापकाें की पाेस्टिंग प्रक्रिया अटकी हुई है। हालांकि यह सब काम प्रदेश में आचार संहिता लगने से पहले पूरे हाेने थे, लेकिन शिक्षा विभाग की ढिलाई के कारण यह तीनाें काम अटके हुए है। इधर शिक्षक संगठन लगातार इन तीनाें प्रक्रिया की मांग भी कर रहा है, लेकिन अब आचार संहिता का अच्छा बहाना शिक्षा विभाग ने ले लिया है। शिक्षा विभाग में स्थानांतरण प्रक्रिया कुछ महीने पहले शुरू की थीं। इसके लिए ऑनलाइन आवेदन मांगे गए थे।

प्रदेश में करीब 36 हजार शिक्षकों के तबादले के लिए आवेदन किए थे। इसमें चार हजार प्रिंसिपल-एचएम, 13 हजार लेक्चरर, 17 हजार सेकंड ग्रेड टीचर और दो हजार मंत्रालयिक कर्मचारियों ने आवेदन किया था। वहीं राज्य सरकार ने 31 अक्टूबर तक तबादलों से रोक हटाई थीं। जो कि अब समाप्त हो चुकी है। इसके पीछे के कारणाें का पता करने पर पाया कि शिक्षा विभाग ने बार-बार आवेदन की तारीखें बढ़ाने के कारण समय निकलता गया और अब बाद में चुनाव आचार संहिता लगने के बाद यह प्रक्रिया अटक गई। इसी प्रकार प्रदेश में हजाराें सेकंड ग्रेड से फर्स्ट ग्रेड में पदाेन्नत हाेने थे।

इसमें जिले के करीब 250 शिक्षक भी शामिल थे। यह सभी डीपीसी के माध्यम से पदाेन्नत हाेने थे। आचार संहिता से पहले शिक्षा विभाग ने डीपीसी प्रक्रिया शुरू की थीं, लेकिन यह भी पूरी नहीं कर पाई। वहीं आरपीएससी से चयनित करीब पांच हजार लेक्चरर को पोस्टिंग देने का काम भी शिक्षा विभाग बखूबी से नहीं निभा पाया। इस प्रकार तबादले, पदाेन्नति एवं पाेस्टिंग देने के मामले में शिक्षा महकमा फेल साबित हाे रहा है। जिला स्तर के अधिकारियाें के पास इस संबंध में काेई जवाब नहीं है। इस कारण पदाेन्नति की आस लगाए बैठे शिक्षकाें काे यह साल मायूस भरा लग रहा है।

जरूरी हाेने पर प्रशासनिक सुधार विभाग की अनुमति लेकर स्थानांतरण किए जा सकेंगे
तबादलों के लिए चार हजार प्रिंसिपल-एचएम, 13 हजार लेक्चरर, 17 हजार सेकंड ग्रेड टीचर और दो हजार मंत्रालयिक कर्मचारियों ने आवेदन किया था। वहीं राज्य सरकार ने 31 अक्टूबर तक तबादलों से रोक हटाई है। जो कि अब समाप्त हो चुकी है। गुरुवार को प्रशासनिक सुधार एवं समन्वय विभाग अनुभाग- एक के मुख्य सचिव निरंजन आर्य ने इस संबंध में आदेश जारी किए हैं।

आदेश के मुताबिक तबादलों पर रोक के बाद भी अपने स्तर पर यदि तबादले किए तो इसे गंभीरता से लिया जाएगा। इस बारे में सभी विभागों को मुख्य सचिव द्वारा निर्देश जारी किए गए हैं। हालांकि राज्य हित में आवश्यक होने पर प्रशासनिक सुधार विभाग की अनुमति लेकर स्थानांतरण किए जा सकेंगे। तबादले नहीं होने से लंबे समय से अपने घर से दूर अन्य जिले में बैठे शिक्षक मायूस हैं। शिक्षक नेताओं ने प्रशासनिक सुधार एवं समन्वय विभाग से अनुमति लेकर शिक्षकों के तबादले करने की मांग की है।

इधर शिक्षक संगठनाें ने कहा: सरकार, विभाग से लगातार संपर्क में, जल्द मांगे पूरी नहीं हाेने पर आंदाेलन
शिक्षा विभाग की उदासीनता के कारण तबादले, सेकंड ग्रेड से फर्स्ट ग्रेड में पदाेन्नति की प्रक्रिया, तबादले एवं आरपीएससी से चयनित प्राध्यापकाें की पाेस्टिंग प्रक्रिया अटकी हुई। समय रहते यदि इन प्रक्रिया काे शुरू किया जाता ताे, अासानी से अाचार संहिता से पहले यह तीनाें काम पूरे हाे जाते और प्रदेशभर के शिक्षकाें के लिए दीपावली के लिए यह शिक्षा विभाग द्वारा एक ताेहफा माना जाता।

तीनाें मांगाें के संबंध में सरकार एवं शिक्षा विभाग से लगातार संपर्क में है। यदि तीनाें मांगे जल्द पूरी नहीं हाेगी ताे, आंदाेलन की रणनीति तय की जाएगी।
-अरविंद व्यास, प्रदेश महामंत्री, राजस्थान शिक्षक संघ राष्ट्रीय

