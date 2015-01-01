पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

भीलवाड़ा की सेठानी:बाेहरीमाता; काेठारी बांध के बीच टापू पर विराजित देवी को लक्ष्मी के रूप में पूजते हैं...धूप देने के पात्र से मिलते थे सिक्के

चित्तौड़गढ़एक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

जिला मुख्यालय से 35 किलोमीटर दूर भीलवाड़ा-लाडपुरा मेगा हाईवे पर सोपुरा-बीगोद के बीच उत्तर की ओर कोठारी बांध के पानी से घिरे टापू पर चट्टानों के बीच गुफा में बोहरी माता विराजित हैं। यहां कुछ साल पहले तक नाव से जाना पड़ता था। अब पुलिया बन चुकी है। किशनगढ़ पंचायत के गफेसरा क्षेत्र में स्थित इस स्थान काे बाेहरी माता का मंदिर कहा जाता है जाे लगभग 500 वर्ष प्राचीन हैं। सभी जाति-समाज के लोगों

की आस्था का केंद्र होने से पूजा-अर्चना की जिम्मेदारी पांती से तय होती है। सबसे पहले कोली समाज के लोगों ने पूजा शुरू की। इसके मुख्य पुजारी की मृत्यु के बाद भाट, राजपूत समाज ने नित्य पूजा की जिम्मेदारी निभाई। हाल में गुर्जर समाज के पास सेवा पूजा का जिम्मा है। सांवरलाल गुर्जर पुजारी हैं। उन्हाेंने बताया कि तीन पीढ़ी से उन्हीं के परिवार को पांती मिल रही है।

पहले कालका माता, आर्थिक संकट में संबल मिलने से बोहरी माता
प्रतिमा स्थापना के बारे में पूर्वज किंवदंती बताते हैं। शुरुअात में कालका माता के स्वरूप में जाना जाता था। कहते हैं, पुजारी को सोने का खैंरा तथा धूपा पात्र के नीचे जरूरी नकद राशि मिल जाया करती थी। इस कारण माताजी लक्ष्मी मानते हुए जिले की सेठानी या बोहरी माता कहा जाने लगा। बोहरा वे होते हैं जो ऋण दिया करते हैं। अार्थिक परेशानी में श्रद्धालु अास्था लेकर माताजी के दर पर मन्नत मांगते हैं।
गफेसरा ठिकाने के अरविंदसिंह राणावत के वंशज भी यहां प्रतिदिन पूजा में पहुंचते रहे। कुलदेवी मानकर दियाढ़ी पूजा इसी स्थान पर करते हैं। मंदिर के जीर्णोद्धार तथा धर्मशाला बनने के बाद सात साल पहले तत्कालीन सरपंच राणावत ने महायज्ञ कराया था। क्षेत्र के श्रद्धालुओं ने खूब बढ़-चढ़कर हिस्सा लिया। चंदा-भेंट से प्राप्त छह लाख रुपए से बांध क्षेत्र में पुलिया तथा दो मंजिला धर्मशाला बनवाई थी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजहां पैर रखने की जगह नहीं होती थी, वहां लोगों को टेंम्प्रेचर जांच के बाद मिल रही है एंट्री - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें