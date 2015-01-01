पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पंचायतीराज चुनाव:भाजपा के भूपेंद्र निर्विरोध उप प्रमुख बने, 11 उपप्रधानों में चार महिलाएं, दो जगह ही उपप्रधान कांग्रेस के बने

  • 20 साल बाद अनारक्षित जिला प्रमुख पद के दावेदार रहे निंबाहेड़ा क्षेत्र के सोलंकी को उप प्रमुख बनाया

उप जिला प्रमुख और उप प्रधान चुनाव के साथ ही पंचायतीराज चुनाव प्रक्रिया शुक्रवार को संपन्न हो गई। उप जिला प्रमुख सहित 5 उपप्रधान भाजपा के निर्विरोध जीते। शेष 6 जगह मतदान हुआ पर उलटफेर जैसा कहीं नहीं हुआ। हां, दोनों पार्टियों ने उपप्रधान जैसे अनारक्षित पद पर भी सोशल इंजीनियरिंग और क्षेत्रीय या गुटीय संतुलन के दांव खेले। इस कारण 11 में से 8 जगह ओबीसी व एक जगह एसटी का उपप्रधान बना। कुल 11 में 9 भाजपा व 2 कांग्रेस के उपप्रधान चुने गए।

जिला परिषद बोर्ड को लेकर दैनिक भास्कर का पूर्वानुमान सटीक निकला। जिला प्रमुख पद पर सुरेश धाकड़ के बाद उप जिला प्रमुख भूपेंद्रसिंह सोलंकी ही बने। वे सुबह 10.15 बजे सांसद सीपी जोशी, जिलाध्यक्ष गौतम दक, जिला चुनाव प्रभारी दामोदर अग्रवाल, जिला प्रमुख सुरेश धाकड़, पूर्व प्रधान प्रवीणसिंह राठौड़ और भूवि बैंक अध्यक्ष कमलेश पुरोहित के साथ आए और जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी केके शर्मा के समक्ष नामांकन भरा। तय समय तक और कोई प्रत्याशी नहीं आया था। दोपहर एक बजे भूपेंद्रसिंह पार्टी के 18 अन्य सदस्यों के साथ डीआरडीए हाल पहुंचे। जिनमें डेयरी चेयरमैन बद्री जाट सहित 8 पुरुष व 10 महिला सदस्य थीं। सभी ने सदस्य निर्वाचन की शपथ ली। इधर, सभी पंस मुख्यालयों पर उपप्रधान चुनाव हुए। जिनमें से 5 जगह निर्विरोध और 6 जगह मतदान से फैसला आया। कुल 11 में से एक ब्राहमण और एक राजपूत पुरुष, 4 ओबीसी महिला व 4 ओबीसी पुरुष के अलावा एक एसटी पुरुष उपप्रधान बना।

इधर, निंबाहेड़ा में उप प्रधान पद पर मरजीवी के जगदीश आंजना के निर्विरोध निर्वाचित होने पर भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं ने पंचायत समिति परिसर में उन्हें व प्रधान बगदीराम धाकड़ को फूल मालाएं पहनाईं। बाहर आतिशबाजी की। जुगलकिशोर धाकड़, अमरसिंह रावत, प्यारचंद धाकड़, सुरेश धाकड़, गोपाल आंजना, जगदीश आंजना आदि उपस्थित थे।

महिलाराज: 3 पंचायत समितियाें में प्रधान व उपप्रधान महिलाएं

चित्तौड़गढ़, भदेसर व गंगरार महिला रिजर्व प्रधान सीट रही। चित्तौड़-भदसेर में भाजपा व गंगरार में कांग्रेस जीती पर तीनों जगह राजपूत महिलाओं को ही मौका मिला। दूसरे दिन उपप्रधान चुनाव में भी दोनों पार्टियों ने इन जगहों पर महिलाओं को ही आगे रखा। भाजपा ने चित्तौड़गढ़ और कांग्रेस ने गंगरार में जाट महिला को उपप्रधान बनाया तो भदेसर में भाजपा ने अन्य ओबीसी महिला को मौका दिया। भाजपा ने भूपालसागर में भी गुर्जर महिला को उपप्रधान प्रत्याशी बनाया। यहां प्रधान हेमेंद्रसिंह राजपूत बने थे। कुल 11 में से 4 उपप्रधान महिलाएं बनीं।

बड़ीसादड़ी में प्रधान व उपप्रधान दोनों ब्राह्मण, कई जगह दोनों पद आरक्षित

भाजपा ने बड़ीसादड़ी में नंदलाल मेनारिया को प्रधान बनाने के बाद उपप्रधान के लिए भी ब्राहमण रामचंद्र जोशी को तो डूंगला में राजपूत एडवोकेट रणजीतसिंह सारंगदेवोत को उपप्रधान बनाया। जिले में सिर्फ इसी विस में दोनों उपप्रधान पद सामान्य वर्ग को मिल पाए। दोनों पार्टियों ने जिप व पंस सदस्य पदों की तरह ही जिला प्रमुख, प्रधान व उपप्रधान चुनाव की उम्मीदवारी में भी ओबीसी को प्राथमिकता दी। इस वर्ग की 4 महिलाओं के साथ 4 पुरुष भी क्रमश: निम्बाहेड़ा में जगदीश आंजना, कपासन में हर्षवर्धनसिंह जाडन, राशमी में राजू सोनी और बेगूं में गोटूलाल गुर्जर उपप्रधान चुने गए। भाजपा ने पहली बार भैसरोड़गढ़ में तो एसटी भील को उपप्रधान बनाया।

जिन दो जगह कांग्रेस के विधायक, वहीं से बनाए जिला प्रमुख और उप प्रमुख
प्रदेश में सरकार होने के बाद भी अभी जिले के 5 में से 2 विधायक ही कांग्रेस के है। बेगूं और निम्बाहेड़ा। संयोग से समीकरण बने या फिर सियासी दांव भी रहा कि भाजपा ने जिला प्रमुख पद बेगूं क्षेत्र को तो उप जिला प्रमुख पद निम्बाहेड़ा क्षेत्र को दिया। जिला प्रमुख सुरेश धाकड़ विस चुनाव कांग्रेस के राजेंद्र विधुडी से मामूली मतों से हार गए थे तो उप जिला प्रमुख भूपेंद्रसिह ने जिप वार्ड 18 में केबिनेट मंत्री उदयलाल आंजना के भाई मनोहरलाल को ही हराया था। निर्वाचन के बाद भूपेंद्र ने मीडिया से यह कहा भी कि वैसे तो पूरा जिला हमारी प्राथमिकता पर रहेगा पर जहां कांग्रेस विधायक होने से विकास ठप हो गया, वहां अधिक ध्यान देना होगा।

पिता जिप सदस्य रहे, पुत्र उप जिला प्रमुख
बड़ाैली निवासी भूपेंद्रसिंह सोलंकी का परिवार जनसंघ के समय से राजनीति में है। पिता कैलाशसिंह जिप सदस्य, सीकेएसबी डायरेक्टर और केवीएएस अध्यक्ष रह चुके हैं।

