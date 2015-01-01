पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चोरी:कार में आए चोरों ने दुकान से गर्म कपड़े चोरी किए,चंदेरिया में रेडीमेड कपड़े की दुकान को निशाना बनाया, नकदी सहित एक लाख रुपए का माल ले भागे

चित्तौड़गढ़4 घंटे पहले
दुकान में बिखरे कपड़े।
  • सीसीटीवी में रात 1:15 बजे कार में दो संदिग्ध नजर आए

चंदेरिया पुलिस चौकी के पास रविवार रात चाेराें ने रेडीमेड कपड़े की दुकान के ताले तोड़कर नकदी व गर्म कपड़े चुरा लिए। दुकान मालिक के अनुसार करीब एक लाख रुपए का माल चाेरी हुआ। चोरों ने एक अन्य दुकान का शटर तोड़ने का प्रयास किया, लेकिन सेंट्रल लॉक होने से सफल नहीं हुए। चुनाव में ड्यूटी होने से रात में पुलिस चौकी पर पुलिसकर्मी नहीं थे। चंदेरिया पुरानी बस्ती निवासी बाबूलाल पुत्र रतन लाल खटीक की एसके रेडीमेड दुकान का शटर सोमवार सुबह पड़ाेसी डेयरी संचालक ने टूटा देख दुकान मालिक काे सूचना दी। दुकान के अंदर रैक में मंहगे कपड़े नहीं मिले। खाली खोके बिखरे पड़े मिले।

गल्ले में रखे करीब 30 हजार रुपए नहीं मिले। बाबूलाल ने बताया कि गर्म फैंसी कोट, जिंस, स्वेटर व अन्य मंहगे कपड़े चोर ले गए। करीब एक लाख रुपए का माल चाेरी हुआ। चंदेरिया व्यापार मंडल अध्यक्ष नेमीचंद अग्रवाल सहित अन्य व्यापारी मौक पर पहुंचे। व्यापारियों ने बताया कि चोरों ने कपड़े की दुकान के पास स्थित ऋषभ किराणा स्टोर का भी शटर तोड़ने का प्रयास किया, लेकिन सेंट्रल लॉक होने से सफल नहीं हो पाए। बाबूलाल की रिपोर्ट पर पुलिस ने मामला दर्ज कर जांच शुरू की। विदित रहे कि रविवार इस सीजन का सबसे ठंडा दिन था। पड़ोस की दुकान के बाहर लगे सीसीटीवी में दो संदिग्ध कार से उतरते दिखे। पुलिस सीसीटीवी फुटेज के आधार पर मामले की जांच में जुटी है।

सीसीटीवी में रात 1:15 बजे कार में दो संदिग्ध नजर आए
पास की दुकान में लगे सीसीटीवी कैमरे के फुटेज में रात करीब 1:15 बजे एक कार आते दिखी। कार से दो जने उतरे। कार फाटक की तरफ चली गई। व्यापारियों ने बताया कि पुलिस चौकी पर स्टाफ नहीं होने से चोरों ने वारदात को अंजाम दिया। चंदेरिया के व्यापार मंडल अध्यक्ष नेमीचंद अग्रवाल ने एसपी से रात्रि गश्त पुख्ता बनाने की मांग की है। इधर, चंदेरिया चौकी प्रभारी मेघराज ने बताया कि चुनाव में ड्यूटी लगी है। अन्य पुलिसकर्मियों की भी चुनाव में ड्यूटी होने से स्टाफ नहीं था।

