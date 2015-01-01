पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

प्रमाण पत्र:सीएचसी स्तर पर बनेंगे सिलिकोसिस पीड़ितों के प्रमाण पत्र,सरकार ने न्यूमोकोनोसिस बोर्ड के स्थान पर शुरू की नई सरल व्यवस्था

चित्तौड़गढ़2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

मिनरल और माइनिंग उद्योग से जुड़े हजारों श्रमिकों के लिए राहत की खबर है। पत्थर तोड़ते जानलेवा सिलिकोसिस बीमारी से जूझने वाले श्रमिकों को बीमारी साबित करने में लिए भी कड़ी मशक्कत करनी पड़ती है। इसको लेकर भास्कर ने कई बार प्रमुखता से सरकार का ध्यान आकर्षित करवाया। अब सरकार ने श्रमिकों के लिए बीमारी का सर्टिफिकेट बनवाने के नियमों में बड़ी शिथिलता दी है। अब श्रमिकों को जिला अस्पताल या मेडिकल कॉलेज के चक्कर नहीं काटने पड़ेंगे। श्रमिक अपने नजदीकी सीएचसी पर ही सिलिकोसिस के लिए ऑनलाइन आवेदन कर सकेंगे। अगर जांच के बाद श्रमिक का आवेदन निरस्त कर दिया जाता है तो

श्रमिक जिला अस्पताल में खुद उपस्थित होकर अपील कर सकता है। अभी श्रमिक ऑनलाइन आवेदन करता है, उसे न्यूमोकोनोसिस बोर्ड में बुलाया जाता था। तीन सदस्यीय बोर्ड मरीज की जांच करता है। रिपोर्ट आने के बाद उसे ऑनलाइन सार्टिफिकेट जारी करता। सार्टिफिकेट जारी होने के बाद श्रमिक को नियमानुसार मुआवजा दिया जाता। कुछ एेसे उदाहरण भी सामने अाए हैं कि जटिल और लंबी प्रक्रिया के कारण कई बार जांच के लिए नंबर आने से पहले ही श्रमिक मृत्यु हो गई। सरकार द्वारा जल्द ही प्राधिकृत चिकित्सा अधिकारियों और रेडियोलॉजिस्ट की सूची ऑन लाइन सिस्टम में अंकित की जाएगी।

अब यह रहेगी प्रक्रिया ... कोरोना और श्रमिकों की परेशानी को देखते हुए अब सरकार ने इस प्रकिया को सरल कर दिया। अब श्रमिक को ऑन लाइन आवेदन करने के बाद उसकी नजदीकी सीएचसी पर सक्षम चिकित्सा अधिकारी एमडी मेडिसिन या टीबी रेस्पिरेटरी उपलब्ध होगा वहां जांच के लिए समय दिया जाएगा। जांच के लिए सीएचसी पर तैनात एमडी मेडिसिन या टीबी रेस्पिरेटरी अधिकृत होंगे।

अगर जांच में प्रारंभिक लक्षण दिखाई दिए तो राज्य स्तर पर अधिकृत रेडियोलॉजिस्ट को ऑनलाइन माध्यम से मरीज का डिजीटल चेस्ट एक्सरे ओपिनियन के लिए भिजवाया जाएगा। सिलिकोसिस की जांच लिए उपयुक्त एक्सरे मशीन जिन सरकारी संस्थाओं में उपलब्ध है, वहां संभावित मरीजों को निशुल्क उपचार दिया जाएगा। रेडियोलॉजिस्ट से ओपीनियन और अब्जर्वेशन के आधार पर सक्षम प्राधिकृत चिकित्सा अधिकारी द्वारा सिलिकोसिस बीमारी के प्रार्थना पत्र का निस्तारण निर्धारित समय सीमा में किया जाएगा।

अपील की भी व्यवस्था... अगर सीएचसी स्तर पर सिलिकोसिस प्रमाण पत्र आवेदन के निस्तारण ना होने की स्थिति में संभावित मरीज द्वारा प्रत्येक जिला स्तर पर बनाए जाने वाले अपीलीय बोर्ड के समक्ष अपील की जा सकती है। इस बोर्ड में 1 रेडियोलॉजिस्ट, 1 एमडी मेडिसिन और 1 एमडी टीबी रेस्पिरेटरी का होना जरूरी है। अपील करने और निस्तारण के लिए भी सिलिकोसिस पोर्टल का उपयोग किया जाएगा। इसके साथ ही यदि कोई संभावित मरीज ऑनलाइन आवेदन नहीं कर पाता या आवेदन के बाद भी अधिकृत चिकित्सा अधिकारी की सीएचसी में उपलब्धता नहीं हो अथवा मरीज अन्य चिकित्सकीय संस्थान, सीएचसी, जिला स्तरीय अस्पताल या मेडिकल कॉलेज में फिजीकली उपस्थित होता है तो ऐसी स्थिति में सक्षम चिकित्सकीय अधिकारी द्वारा स्वयं निस्तारण किया जाएगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआधे हो गए होटलों के रेट, दिवाली की छुटि्टयों में फुल रहे 25 हजार से ज्यादा रूम्स - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें