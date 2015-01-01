पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दोस्ती सप्ताह-2020:बच्चों ने एएसपी के साथ मनाया चाइल्ड लाइन से दोस्ती सप्ताह मनाया गया

चित्तौड़गढ़एक घंटा पहले
चाइल्ड लाइन से दोस्ती सप्ताह-2020 के तहत कार्यक्रम हुए। श्रीआसरा विकास संस्थान द्वारा संचालित चाइल्ड लाइन के निदेशक भोजराजसिंह पदमपुरा ने बताया कि जिला समन्वयक भूपेन्द्र गुर्जर के संचालन में पुलिस अधीक्षक कार्यालय परिसर में दोस्ती सप्ताह मनाया गया।

कार्यक्रम में रंगा स्वामी बस्ती के जरूरतमंद बच्चों ने एएसपी सरीतासिंह के साथ केक काटकर सप्ताह मनाया। बच्चों द्वारा अतिरिक्त पुलिस अधीक्षक व अन्य स्टाफ के मैं चाइल्ड लाइन दोस्त हूं और बच्चों के अधिकारों की रक्षा करूंगा के बेच लगाए।

एएसपी सरीतासिंह ने कहा कि पुलिस प्रशासन सदैव बच्चों की मदद के लिए तत्पर रहता है। हम सदैव यही प्रयास करते हैं कि किसी भी बच्चे को जिसे जरूरत है मदद व देखभाल की। उसे चाइल्ड लाइन तक पहुंचाया जाए।

जिला समन्वयक भूपेन्द्र गुर्जर ने बताया कि दोस्ती सप्ताह पूरे भारत वर्ष में नवम्बर के माह में मनाया जाता है। उद्देश्य बच्चो से जुड़े सभी हितधारक जैसे पुलिस, अध्यापक, चिकित्सक, रेलकर्मी, बस संचालक, ऑटो संचालक आदि वे सभी जिनके संपर्क में बच्चा कभी न कभी आता है, उनके साथ बेहतर समन्वय निर्माण करना।

काउंसलर ललिता उपाध्याय, टीम सदस्य गुलजार सईद, ज्योति चुंड़ावत, श्री आसरा विकास संस्थान द्वारा संचालित ओपन शेल्टर होम (बालिका) से मीना तौमर व कल्पना प्रजापत उपस्थित रही।

