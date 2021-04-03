पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सांसद जोशी ने की केन्द्रीय मंत्री स्मृति ईरानी से भेंट:7 मेगा निवेश टेक्सटाइल पार्क में चित्तौड़-भीलवाड़ा भी शामिल हो

चित्तौड़गढ़3 घंटे पहले
केंद्रीय मंत्री ईरानी से भेंट करते सांसद सीपी जोशी।
केंद्रीय मंत्री ईरानी से भेंट करते सांसद सीपी जोशी।

सांसद सीपी जोशी ने नई दिल्ली में केन्द्रीय वस्त्र एवं महिला एवं बाल विकास मंत्री स्मृति ईरानी से भेंट कर संसदीय क्षेत्र के विभिन्न विषयों पर चर्चा की। जोशी ने केन्द्रीय मंत्री से वर्तमान बजट में देशभर के लिए घोषित सात मेगा निवेश टैक्सटाईल पार्क के निर्णय पर आभार जताते हुए कहा कि इससे कपड़ा उद्योग से संबधित बड़े निवेश होंगे।

नए रोजगारों का सृजन होगा। इस के तहत चित्तौड़गढ़ भीलवाडा टैक्सटाइल को भी इसी में सम्मीलित करने का आग्रह किया जिससे टैक्सटाइल उद्योग तथा इससे जुडे लोगों को का विकास हो पाएगा। साथ ही महिला एवं बाल कल्याण के लिए बजट में महिलाओं की सुरक्षा के लिए बजट में वृद्धि नेशनल न्यूट्रिशन प्रोग्राम में वृद्धि की एवं बजट में महिलाओं की सुरक्षा को ध्यान में रखते हुये उनके विभिन्न सेक्टरों में काम करने में छुट प्रदान की गई हैं, इससे महिलाओं के लिये रोजगार के अवसरों बढेंगे। उनको आर्थिक मजबूती मिलेगी। बच्चों के लिए एकीकृत बाल विकास सेवा आईसीडीएस में भी बजट में बढोतरी की हैं। इसके लिए भी सांसद जोशी ने केन्द्रीय मंत्री का आभार जताया।

