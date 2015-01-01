पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अधिवेशन आयोजित:चित्तौड़गढ़ जोन ने 87 हजार पीड़ितों तक 41 लाख की राहत पहुंचाई,महावीर इंटरनेशनल क्षेत्र-3 का ऑनलाइन रीजनल अधिवेशन आयोजित

चित्तौड़गढ़2 घंटे पहले
ऑनलाइन रीजनल अधिवेशन

स्वयंसेवी संस्था महावीर इंटरनेशनल के चित्तौड़गढ़ जोन के विभिन्न केंद्रों द्वारा कोविड-19 महामारी और लॉकडाउन के दौरान 87 हजार लोगों तक 41 लाख रुपए की राहत पहुंचाई।यह जानकारी क्षेत्र 3 के आनलाइन रिजनल अधिवेशन में चित्तौड़गढ़ जोन चेयरमैन डा. रतनलाल मारू ने जोन के प्रतिवेदन में दी। इस अधिवेशन में अजमेर ,भीलवाड़ा, चित्तौड़गढ़ ,विजयनगर- ब्यावर जोन के 500 से अधिक सदस्यों ने भाग लिया।

अंतरराष्ट्रीय उपाध्यक्ष अशोक गोयल ने बताया कि यह देश का सबसे बड़ा रीजन है। अधिवेशन को अंतरराष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष शांति कुमार जैन ने भी संबोधित किया। मारु ने प्रतिवेदन में बताया कि जोन के सभी 17 केंद्रों ने 2 वर्षों में सराहनीय सेवा कार्य किए। चित्तौड़गढ़ केंद्र द्वारा नवनिर्मित महावीर इंटरनेशनल नेत्र चिकित्सालय का निर्माण महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि है। कोविड-19 महामारी के लॉकडाउन में केंद्रों द्वारा 41 लाख रुपए के राशन किट, भोजन पैकेट ,मास्क वितरण कर 87 हजार से अधिक पीड़ितों एवं प्रवासियों को राहत पहुंचाई । इसी तरह 16 निशुल्क नेत्र चिकित्सा शिविरों में 730 मरीजों के लैंस प्रत्यारोपित कराए।

पौधारोपण, बेबी किट वितरण ,नेत्रदान -देहदान- रक्तदान ,एंबुलेंस संचालन एवं स्कूलों में बच्चों को स्वेटर ,यूनिफॉर्म ,पाठ्य सामग्री का वितरण, मोक्षधाम व वुड बैंक संचालन , जीव दया आदि प्रमुख सेवा प्रवृत्तियां है। द्वितीय अवॉर्ड सेरेमनी सत्र में जोन के 10 केंद्रों को उत्कृष्ट सेवा कार्यों के लिए सम्मानित किया गया। बेस्ट ग्रामीण केंद्र सचिव का अवार्ड पहुंना केंद्र के रतनलाल स्वर्णकार तथा द्वितीय भदेसर के उदयसिंह भाटी, बेस्ट

ग्रामीण चेयरमैन का द्वितीय अवार्ड राशमी के देवेंद्र रांका ,नेत्रदान देहदान के लिए छोटीसादड़ी अध्यक्ष कांतिलाल दक, रक्तदान के लिए छोटीसादड़ी सचिव अशोक सोनी ,बेबी किट वितरण में द्वितीय एवार्ड पद्मिनी वीरा निंबाहेड़ा चेयर पर्सन वीरा संगीता जैन ,बेस्ट वीरा चेयरपर्सन अवार्ड देशना की विमला सेठिया ,बेस्ट सचिव का द्वितीय अवार्ड चित्तौड़गढ़ के अभय सिंह संजेती तथा कोविड-19 में उत्कृष्ट सेवा के लिए मंगलवाड़ केंद्र चेयरमैन शांतिलाल मांडावत को नवाजा गया। अधिवेशन अपेक्स महासचिव सीए अनिल जैन के संबोधन के साथ संपन्न हुआ।

