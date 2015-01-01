पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

बड़ी कार्रवाई:सीआईडी क्राइम ब्रांच की चार दिन में दूसरी कार्रवाई, 104 किलो गांजा समेत 5 गिरफ्तार

चित्तौड़गढ़एक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • दाे कारें भी जब्त, आँध्रप्रदेश से भीलवाड़ा ले जा रहे थे, गाड़ी पर लगा था पुलिस का लाेगाे

राजस्थान-मध्यप्रदेश की सीमा पर सीआईडी क्राइम ब्रांच पुलिस ने चार दिन में एक और बड़ी कार्रवाई की। इसमें 104 किलो गांजा, दो कारें जब्त कीं। 5 आराेपियाें को गिरफ्तार किया। अतिरिक्त महानिदेशक, पुलिस अपराध रविप्रकाश ने बताया कि गांजा रखी कार व इसके साथ पेट्राेलिंग कर रही कार जब्त की। कोतवाली के कार्यवाहक थानाधिकारी के नेतृत्व वाली टीम ने कार ड्राइवर मुकेश लोहार व उसके साथी शिवलाल लोहार को व पेट्राेलिंग करती कार में बैठे लादूलाल कुमावत, जितेंद्रसिंह वभागचंद को गिरफ्तार किया। कार पर आगे व पीछे पुलिस का प्रतीक चिह्न लगा था।

यह गांजा करीब 2200 किलाेमीटर दूर से आंध्रप्रदेश के विशाखापट्‌टनम जिले के पाडेरु से भीलवाड़ा ले जाया जा रहा था। सीआईडी क्राइम ब्रांच पुलिस मुख्यालय ने 7 दिसंबर को भी सीमा पर बसे गांव केली में एक कार से कोतवाली पुलिस के सहयोग से ही 100 किलो गांजा बरामद किया था। जयपुर महानिरीक्षक पुलिस अपराध विजयकुमारसिंह ने बताया कि आंध्रप्रदेश से राजस्थान में अवैध गांजे की तस्करी की काफी समय से शिकायत मिल रही थी। सीआईडी क्राइम ब्रांच उप अधीक्षक पुष्पेंद्रसिंह राठौड़ के दिशा निर्देशन में गुरुवार रात मध्यप्रदेश-राजस्थान सीमा पर गांजा बरामद किया। गांजा 2-2 किलो के पैकेट में कार की सीट, पीछे के दोनों फाटक के अंदर, इंजन के बोनट, डेश बोर्ड, गैस किट की टंकी, स्टेपनी रखने की जगह में छिपा कर लाया जा रहा था।

कार चालक महाराष्ट्र के नासिक जिला हाल भीलवाड़ा जिले के सहाड़ा निवासी 23 वर्षीय मुकेशकुमार पुत्र शम्भुलाल लोहार व उसके साथी पोटलां निवासी 35 वर्षीय शिवलाल पुत्र किशनलाल लोहार, पेट्राेलिंग कर रहे भीलवाड़ा जिले के रायपुर थाना क्षेत्र के गाडरी खेड़ा थला निवासी लादूलाल पुत्र नेनुराम कुमावत, कोशीथल निवासी जितेंद्रसिंह पुत्र भैरूसिंह राजपूत तथा गाडरी खेड़ा थला निवासी भागचंद पुत्र धन्ना खटीक को गिरफ्तार किया। तस्करी का मास्टरमाइंड रायपुर थाना क्षेत्र का लादूलाल हिस्ट्रीशीटर है। वह एक साल से पाडेरू के तस्कर रवि के माध्यम से विशाखापट्टन के जंगलों से गांजा खरीद कर मंगवाता है। ड्राइवर को प्रति गाड़ी 50 हजार रुपए देता है। वहां से 2500 रुपए प्रति किलो में खरीदा गांजा 20 हजार रुपए किलो में राजस्थान में सप्लाई करता है।

सरगना लादूलाल रायपुर थाने का हिस्ट्रीशीटर है
लादूलाल के खिलाफ रायपुर थाने में अवैध हथियार, चोरी, मारपीट व गुजरात के गांधीनगर में चोरी के प्रकरण दर्ज हैं। गांधीनगर पुलिस ने उसे पासा एक्ट में बंद किया था। 04 दिसंबर को लादू कुमावत ने अपनी कार व अपना एटीएम कार्ड देकर मुकेश लोहार व शिवलाल लोहार को आंध्रप्रदेश में रवि के पास गांजा लेने भेजा था। वहां पहुंचने पर रवि ने गाड़ी में गांजा भरवा दिया और लादू के कहे अनुसार मुकेश लोहार व शिवलाल लोहार 9 दिसंबर को रवाना हो गए। 10 दिसंबर को रास्ते में नीमच के पास लादू कुमावत, जितेंद्रसिंह व भागचंद खटीक गाड़ी के साथ एस्कोर्ट करते मिले। पुलिस टीम में डीएसपी सूर्यवीरसिंह राठौड़, निरीक्षक रामसिंह, शिवदास, हैड कांस्टेबल यूनुस आदि थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटीम इंडिया को चाहिए ऑलराउंडर; कृषि मंत्री ने दिखाया भास्कर और अमृतसर से दिल्ली पहुंचे हजारों किसान - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें