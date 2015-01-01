पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

बेगूं से खबर:दरवाजे से चढ़कर मकान में घुसे, पेटी ताेड़कर 7 तोला सोना और पचास हजार रुपए ले भागे चाेर

चित्तौड़गढ़9 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
कमरे में रखी पेटी का ताला तोड़कर दिया चोरी की वारदात को अंजाम।

अमरतिया गांव में चोरों ने गोवर्धन पूजा के दिन एक मकान को निशाना बनाया। मुख्य दरवाजे पर चढ़कर मकान में घुसे चाेराें ने पहले कमरे और बाद में पेटी का ताला ताेड़कर 7 तोला सोने के गहने और 50 हजार रुपए की नकदी चुरा ली। जाग होने पर चोर उसी रास्ते से भागे। खेत में चोरों के पद चिन्ह मिले।खेड़ी ग्राम पंचायत के अमरतिया गांव निवासी शिवराज सिंह पुत्र रामसिंह के घर में रविवार अर्द्ध रात्रि से पहले अज्ञात चोरों ने वारदात को अंजाम दिया। मकान के सामने के दरवाजे से चढ़कर चोर मकान के अंदर सीढ़ियों से उतरकर कमरे में गए।

पहले कमरे का ताला तौडा, फिर लोहे की पेटी का ताला तौडकर उथल-पुथल कर कपड़े बिखेरे। पेटी में रखे सोने की दो जोड़ चैन,कान की झुमकी, लोंग, रखडी, दो अंगुठियां, कान की बाली और 50 हजार रुपए की नकदी चोरी कर ले गए। शिवराज सिंह ने बताया कि चोर पूजा के कमरे में घुसे। जिसमें कोई सोया हुआ नहीं था। परिजन अन्य कमरों में सोते हुए थे। रविवार रात करीब 11 बजे परिजनों के सोते ही चोर घुसे और आधे- पोन घंटे में 7 तोला सोने के गहने और 50 हजार रुपए नगदी चोरी कर ले गए। पास के कमरे में सो रही शिवराज की मां ने हडबड सुनी तो कमरे के अंदर से ही चिल्लाना शुरू किया।

परिजनों की जाग होते ही चोर वापस सामने वाले दरवाजे से कूद कर खेतों में भागे। खेत में अज्ञात चोरों के भागने के पैरों के निशान मिले हैं। शिवराज की रिपोर्ट पर पारसोली पुलिस ने चोरी का मामला दर्ज किया। मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस ने पद चिन्ह देखें।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंचार दिन के इस पर्व पर भगवान सूर्य और छठ मैया की पूजा क्यों महत्वपूर्ण है, कौन हैं छठ मैया - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें