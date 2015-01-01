पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ट्रेवल्स बसें बनी मालगाड़ी:कलेक्ट्रेट चाैराहा पर राेज ऐसे भर रहे बसों में सामान, सीटाें के पास भी रख देते हैं पार्सल और बाेरियां, यात्री हाे रहे हैं परेशान

चित्तौड़गढ़34 मिनट पहले
  • ओवरलाेड बसें यात्रियाें का जीवन संकट में डाल रही, हादसाें से भी नहीं ले रहे सबक, बस की छत पर सामान भरने से बिजली के तार छूने से हो सकता है हादसा

काेराेनाकाल में ट्रेवल्स बसाें का संचालन शुरू हाे गया, लेकिन संक्रमण के साथ ओवरलाेड बसें यात्रियाें का जीवन संकट में डाल रही हैं। क्षमता से अधिक सवारियां बैठाने के साथ ही बसाें की छताें पर ओवरलाेड सामान भरा जा रहा है।

इतना ही नहीं बसाें के अंदर गलियारे और सीटाें के आसपास भी पार्सल व सामान जमा दिया जाता है। यह सब राेजाना कलेक्ट्रेट चाैराहा के आसपास हाे रहा है, लेकिन पुलिस व परिवहन विभाग बेखबर हैं। आए दिन सड़क हादसे हाे रहे हैं, लेकिन निजी बस संचालक सबक नहीं ले रहे हैं। ट्रेवल्स बसाें काे मालगाड़ी का रूप दे दिया गया है।

चित्ताैड़गढ़. कलक्ट्रेट चाैराहा के पास ट्रेवल्स बस में भरने के लिए सड़क किनारे रखे गए बड़ी संख्या में पार्सल।
चित्ताैड़गढ़. कलक्ट्रेट चाैराहा के पास ट्रेवल्स बस में भरने के लिए सड़क किनारे रखे गए बड़ी संख्या में पार्सल।

बस में चढ़ते और बैठते समय भी काेराेना गाइड लाइन का पालन नहीं किया जा रहा है। बसों की छत पर ओवरलोड सामान भर दिया जाता है। इससे बिजली के तार छूने पर कभी भी बड़ा हादसा हाे सकता है। यात्रियाें ने बताया कि सामान गंतव्य तक पहुंचाने के चक्कर में ट्रेवल्स चालक निर्धारित स्टेशन पर उतारने के बजाय रास्ते में ही उतार देते हैं।

ट्रेवल्स बस से गुजरात जा रहे चित्तौड़ के यात्री को 15 किमी पहले एक्सप्रेस हाईवे पर उतार दिया
शहर के जूना बाजार निवासी व्यवसायी गोपाल पुत्र शंकरलाल आगाल ने बताया कि 6 दिसंबर को कलक्ट्रेट के पास काउंटर से गुजरात कपड़गंज का टिकट बुक कराया। चालक व सहयोगी ने फतहनगर में अहमदाबाद की सवारियां बिठा दी। जबकि बस अहमदाबाद नहीं जाती है। चालक व सहयोगी ने उनकाे हिम्मतनगर उतरने के लिए कहा। विरोध किया ताे कपड़गंज से 15 किलोमीटर दूर नड़ियाद एक्सप्रेस हाईवे पर धक्का-मुक्की कर उतार दिया। गोपाल आगाल रिश्तेदार के अंतिम संस्कार में शामिल होने जा रहे थे। नड़ियाद पुलिस थाना, चित्तौड़ एसपी व आरटीओ को भी शिकायत की गई।

जयपुर-दिल्ली नेशनल हाइवे जैसे हादसे से सबक लें 27 नवंबर को जयपुर-दिल्ली नेशनल हाइवे पर स्लीपर बस 11 हजार केवी हाइटेंशन लाइन के तार से टच होकर जल गई थी। बस में सवार तीन यात्री जिंदा जल गए थे। वहीं 16 यात्री झुलस गए थे। चार दिन पहले ओवरलोड क्रूजर व ट्रेलर में भिड़ंत में सात लोगों की मौत हो गई थी। ऐसे हादसों के बावजूद शहर के कलक्ट्रेट चौराहे के आसपास निजी बसों पर ट्रकों की तरह सामान भरा जा रहा है।

