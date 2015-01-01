पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पंचायतीराज चुनाव:डरा नहीं पाया कोरोना, तीन पंचायत समितियाें में 64.52 फीसदी मतदान, गत बार से 3.76 %ज्यादा

चित्तौड़गढ़4 घंटे पहले
  • इस बार भूपालसागर में सबसे ज्यादा 65.52 प्रतिशत वोट पड़े, सबसे कम कपासन में 63.58 फीसदी

पंचायीतराज चुनाव के पहले चरण का मतदान सोमवार को जिले की तीन पंचायत समितियों कपासन, राशमी व भूपालसागर के छह जिला परिषद सदस्याें और 45 पंचायत समिति सदस्य पदों के लिए हुआ। मतदाताओं में काेराेना का डर नहीं दिखा। यही वजह रही कि तीनों पंसाें में इस बार 294 बूथों पर 64.52 प्रतिशत मतदान हुआ, जबकि पांच साल पहले इन तीनों पंस में 62.19 प्रतिशत मतदान हुआ था।

एक लाख 99 हजार 538 मतदाताओं में से एक लाख 28 हजार 746 मतदाताओं ने वोट डाले। इस बार भी सबसे ज्यादा भूपालसागर में 65.52 प्रतिशत वाेट पड़े। जबकि पांच साल पहले सबसे ज्यादा मतदान भूपालसागर पंस में ही 64.30 प्रतिशत रहा था। जबकि कपासन में 63 फीसदी वोट पड़े। राशमी में इस बार तीन प्रतिशत वोटिंग ज्यादा हुई है। जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी केके शर्मा और एसपी दीपक भार्गव ने मतदान केंद्र देखे।

कोरोना का मेला; इस बार मतदान ज्यादा, राशमी में 64.57 प्रतिशत वोट पड़े, पिछले बार से 3 फीसदी अधिक

बारू, भीमगढ़, पावली में मास्क पहनकर लगे कतार में
बारू मतदान केन्द्र के तीनों बूथों पर दोपहर एक बजे तक 26 प्रतिशत मतदान हुआ था। इस बूथ पर सैनेटाइजर एवं मास्क के साथ मतदान को सराहा गया। भीमगढ़ मतदान केन्द्र के चारों बूथों पर भी दोपहर एक बजे तक करीब 20 प्रतिशत मतदान हुआ था। पावली मतदान केन्द्र पर महिला एवं पुरूषों की लम्बी कतारें देखी गई। आने वाले सभी मतदाताओं को सैनेटाइज करने और बिना मास्क वाले मतदाताओं को मास्क उपलब्ध कराने की पर्याप्त व्यवस्था थी। दोपहर डेढ़ बजे तक 45 प्रतिशत मतदान हो चुका था।

बिना मास्क वालों को मास्क के साथ हिदायत भी दी
जिला निर्वाचन विभाग ने भले ही कोविड 19 की पालना सुनिश्चत करने के लिए कई प्रबंध किए। लेकिन बावजूद ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में कई जगहों पर मतदाता बिना मास्क पहने ही मतदान करने पहुंचते दिखे जिन्हे मतदान केंद्र के बाहर ही मास्क दिए गए। कुछ जगहों पर तो मतदाताओं को कोरोना से खोफ रखने की हिदायते भी दी लेकिन राशमी, सिंहपुर, गोराजी का निम्बाहेडा, भटटों का बामनिया जैसे केंद्रों से दूरी पर प्रत्याशियों के समर्थकों की भीड देखी गई। जिसे पुलिसकर्मी बार बार चेतावनी देकर हटवाते रहे।

बनाकियां कलां में दाेपहर तक हाे चुका था 50 फीसदी मतदान
निरीक्षण के दौरान जब कलेक्टर केके शर्मा बनाकिया कलां में मतदान केंद्र पर पहुंचे तो वहां लाइट की कमी देखकर लाइट की पर्याप्त व्यवस्था कराने के निर्देश दिए। बनाकिया कलां में मतदान केंद्र पर प्रवेश करते ही निर्वाचन अधिकारी को 40 से 50 प्रतिशत मतदान होने की जानकारी मिली तो आश्चर्य हुआ, लेकिन पता चला कि चारों बूथों के करीब ढाई हजार मतदाताओं में से एक हजार सत्तर मतदाता अपने मताधिकार का प्रयोग दोपहर 12.30 बजे तक कर चुके थे। यहां कपासन डीएसपी दलपतसिंह भाटी भी मौजूद रहे।

