सामूहिक आयोजन:कोरोना गाइडलाइन 30 नवंबर तक प्रभावी बड़े और सामूहिक आयोजनों पर बंदिश जारी

चित्तौड़गढ़4 घंटे पहले
प्रशासन ने कोविड-19 की संशोधित गाइडलाइन जारी की है, जो 30 नवंबर तक प्रभावी रहेगी। जिला मजिस्ट्रेट केके शर्मा के आदेश के अनुसार सभी सामाजिक, राजनीतिक खेल, मनोरंजन, अकादमिक, सांस्कृतिक-धार्मिक कार्यक्रम सहित बड़े सामूहिक आयोजन 30 नवंबर तक भी अनुमत नहीं होंगे। कंटेनमेंट जोन से बाहर विवाह आयोजन के लिए उपखंड मजिस्ट्रेट को सूचना देनी होगी।

उसमें सामाजिक दूरी और नो मास्क-नो एंट्री की सख्ती से पालना की जाएगी। मेहमानों की संख्या 100 से अधिक नहीं होगी। अंतिम संस्कार संबंधी कार्यक्रम में भी अधिकतम 20 व्यक्ति ही रहेंगे। फेस मास्क, सामाजिक दूरी, थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग, हैंडवॉश और सेनेटाइजर प्रावधानों की पालना करनी होगी।

यदि किसी व्यक्ति, संस्था/संगठन द्वारा संबंधित मजिस्ट्रेट को बैठक व्यवस्था प्लान के साथ आयोजन किया जाता है तो अधिकारी निर्धारित शर्तों से अनुमति प्रदान कर सकेंगे। मुंह को ढंकना, सार्वजनिक व कार्य स्थलों पर परिवहन के दौरान फेस मास्क पहनना अनिवार्य होगा। नो मास्क नो एंट्री की सख्ती से पालना सुनिश्चित कराई जाएगी।

सामाजिक दूरी सार्वजनिक स्थानों में प्रत्येक व्यक्ति से फीट (यानी 2 गज) की दूरी बनाए रखेगा। सार्वजनिक और कार्य स्थलों पर थूकना, सार्वजनिक स्थानों पर शराब, पान, गुटखा, तंबाकू आदि का सेवन निषिद्ध है और जुर्माने से दण्डनीय है। दुकानों में ग्राहकों के मध्य पर्याप्त दूरी सुनिश्चित की जाएगी।

नो मास्क नो एंट्री जैसे कि किसी ग्राहक ने फेस मास्क नहीं पहन रखा हो उसको दुकानदार द्वारा कोई सामान विक्रय नहीं किया जाएगा। राज्य सरकार द्वारा अनुमत व्यापारिक प्रतिष्ठानों, संस्थानों, गतिविधियों के अतिरिक्त अन्य प्रतिष्ठानों, संस्थानों, गतिविधियों का संचालन नहीं होगा।

जिले में तीन संक्रमित मिले, 264 की रिपाेर्ट निगेटिव

चित्तौड़गढ़|जिले में काेराेना पाॅजिटिव की संख्या घटने लगी है। मंगलवार काे जिले में तीन नए संक्रमित मिले। वहीं राहत वाली खबर यह है कि 264 लाेगाें की रिपाेर्ट निगेटिव रही। तीन संक्रमिताें में डूंगला, निंबाहेड़ा व बड़ीसादड़ी के एक-एक केस शामिल हैं। पिछले कुछ दिनाें से काेराेना पाॅजिटिव का आंकड़ा कम हाे गया है। इससे राहत मिली है, लेकिन काेराेना अभी खत्म नहीं हुअा है। इसलिए सावधानी बरतें। घर से बाहर निकलते समय मास्क जरूर लगाएं। दाे गज की दूरी बनाए रखें। सार्वजनिक कार्यक्रमाें में शामिल हाेने के दाैरान बचाव के साथ सतर्क रहें। भीड़ में जाने से बचें। गाइड लाइन की पालना जरूर करें।

