ऑनलाइन याेगा एवं मेडिटेशन:दूसरे जिलों के कोरोना मरीज भी चित्ताैड़ के डाॅक्टर्स से ऑनलाइन ले रहे परामर्श

चित्ताैड़गढ़4 घंटे पहले
  • जूम मीटिंग एवं ऑनलाइन याेगा एवं मेडिटेशन, वाट्सएप ग्रुप काेविड-19 में चित्तौड़ जिला माॅडल के रूप में उभरा

दीपचंद पाराशर |काेराेना पाॅजिटिव हाेम आइसाेलेटेट के लिए ऑनलाइन परामर्श, याेगा एवं मेडिटेशन सुविधा का लाभ अब जिले के साथ जयपुर, उदयपुर सहित विभिन्न जिलाें के लाेग भी लेने लगे। इस सेवा में अब चित्ताैड़ माॅडल के रूप में उभरने लगा है। सामान्य कैटेगिरी से लेकर हाईप्राेफाइल काेराेना पाॅजिटिव ऑनलाइन चित्ताैड़ की अनूठी पहल का लाभ ले रहे हैं। दैनिक भास्कर ने दूसरे जिलाें के लाभान्वित लाेगाें से बातचीत की। उन्हाेंने बताया कि सुबह ऑनलाइन याेगा-मेडिटेशन से राेग प्रतिराेधक क्षमता का विकास एवं शाम काे जूम मीटिंग में इलाज संबंधी जानकारी से राहत महसूस करते हैं। चित्ताैड़ में ऐसा सिस्टम है कि

केस-1 : चित्ताैड़ के चिकित्सा सिस्टम काे धन्यवाद
उदयपुर निवासी शिक्षिका यामिनी शर्मा ने बताया कि 15 दिन पहले पाॅजिटिव हुई। एक बारगी डर गई थीं। हाेम आइसाेलेटेट हाेने पर दवा का इंतजाम ताे करवा लिया, लेकिन किसी समस्या के बारे में किससे क्या कहे। भाई ने मुझे चित्ताैड़ ग्रुप, ऑनलाइन जूम मीटिंग एवं याेगा सेशन से जुड़ने की सलाह दी। चित्ताैड़ जूम मीटिंग से समस्याओं के समाधान डाॅक्टर्स के जरिए जाना ताे डर खत्म हाे गया। सुबह ऑनलाइन याेगा एवं मेडिटेशन की क्लास से जुड़ना और भी अच्छा रहा। डाॅ. लवकुश पाराशर ने हर बार रेस्पांस दिया। अब ठीक हूं।

केस-2 : बेसिक चीजाें के बारे में बारीकी से समझाना
जयपुर निवासी ऋतु चाैधरी ने बताया कि परिजनाें से चित्ताैड़ में आनलाइन जूम मीटिंग, याेगा एवं मेडिटेशन सुविधा की जानकारी मिली। सुबह याेगा एवं मेडिटेशन के साथ शाम काे जूम मीटिंग में काेराेना पाॅजिटिव राेगियाें के प्रश्नाें के जवाब एवं परामर्श सुविधा की अनूठी पहल मुझे अच्छी लगी। मरीजाें काे ऑक्सीमीटर प्रयाेग, खानपान का तरीका एवं कैसे स्वास्थ्य का ध्यान रखा जा सकता है, यह सब अाॅनलाइन जानने का अवसर मिला। चित्ताैड़ जैसी सुविधा हर शहर में हाेनी चाहिए। प्रशासन एवं चिकित्सा विभाग की अच्छी पहल है।

केस-3: चित्ताैड़ जैसी सुविधा हर शहर में हाेनी चाहिए
जयपुर निवासी नितीन अग्रवाल ने बताया कि 27 अक्टूबर काे पाॅजिटिव आया था। चित्ताैड़ टीम से ऑनलाइन जूम मीटिंग एवं ऑनलाइन याेगा एवं मेडिटेशन से जुड़ा। इससे मुझे फायदा हुआ। काेराेना काे लेकर मन में डर था वाे खत्म हाे गया। जूम मीटिंग में काेराेना मरीजाें की छाेटी-छाेटी समस्या का समाधान भी डाॅक्टर्स बताते हैं। सभी शंकाओं का समाधान हाेने से मन हल्का हाे जाता है। काेराेनाकाल के दाैरान किस प्रकार याेगा करना चाहिए। यह ऑनलाइन करने की सुविधा से लाभ मिला। ऐसी सुविधा हर शहर में डवलप हाेनी चाहिए।

केस-4 : ऑनलाइन सुविधा से आत्मविश्वास डवलप
भीलवाड़ा के राजकुमार काबरा ने बताया कि काेराेना पाॅजिटिव हाेने के बाद मरीज कमरे में कैद हाेकर रह जाता है। मरीज की छाेटी-छाेटी शंकाओं का समाधान चुनाैती हाेती है। पाॅजिटिव हाेने के दूसरे दिन भांजे से बात हुई। उसने चित्ताैड़ टीम द्वारा आनलाइन जूम मीटिंग, याेगा क्लास की जानकारी दी। चित्ताैड़ टीम से जुड़ा। जूम मीटिंग में ऑनलाइन परामर्श, सुबह याेगा एवं मेडिटेशन की सुविधा मिली। इससे आत्मविश्वास बढ़ा। सरकार काे ऐसे प्रयास करने चाहिए कि चित्ताैड़ की तरह सभी जिलाेें में ऐसी अनूठी पहल लागू हाे सके।

मैंने भी चित्ताैड़ से बाहर के चार एवं जिले के 30 जनाें काे ऑनलाइन जुड़वाया
वाकई में चित्ताैड़गढ़ की अनूठी पहल दूसरे जिलाें के काेराेना पाॅजीटिव मरीजाें के लिए वरदान साबित हाे रही है। जिले से बाहर निवासरत मेरे परिवार के चार जनाें काे ऑनलाइन याेगा, मेडिटेशन एवं जूम मीटिंग के बारे में अवगत कराया और उन्हें इस सुविधा से जाेड़ा। काेराेना पाॅजीटिव व्यक्ति ठीक हुए ताे, उन्हाेंमने चित्ताैड़ की अनूठी पहल की सराहना भी की। इसके अलावा जिले के करीब 30 जनाें काे भी ऑनलाइन से जुड़वाया। ऑनलाइन परामर्श एवं जूम मीटिंग में डा लवकुश पाराशर सहित टीम का कार्य सराहनीय प्रयास है।
दीपक भार्गव, एसपी, चित्ताैड़गढ़

