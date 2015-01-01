पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

धर्म-समाज:सांवलिया सेठ के भंडार की गणना तीसरे दिन पूरी, 5.93 करोड़ रुपए और सोना-चांदी निकले

चित्तौड़गढ़38 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • भगवान के भंडार पर काेराेना का असर नहीं, पिछले साल जितनी निकली भेंट राशि

कृष्णधाम सांवलियाजी में रविवार को खोले गए भंडार से निकली राशि की गणना तीसरे दिन मंगलवार को पूरी हुई। जिसमें 5.93 करोड़ रुपए नकद और सोना-चांदी निकला। मंगलवार को राजभोग आरती के बाद मंदिर मंडल अध्यक्ष कन्हैया दास वैष्णव की उपस्थिति में शेष राशि की गणना हुई।

मंदिर मंडल सदस्य भैरूलाल सोनी, मदन व्यास, लेखा अधिकारी विकास कुमार सुरेला, प्रशासनिक अधिकारी कैलाश चंद्र दाधीच, रोकड़िया नंदकिशोर टेलर, संस्थापन प्रभारी लहरी लाल धनगर, भूपेंद्र धौर्य, संजय मंडोवरा आदि के सानिध्य में बैंक व मंदिर कर्मियों ने गणना की। मंगलवार को भंडार के बचे नोटों की गणना में 42 लाख 6219 रुपए प्राप्त हुए।

जबकि रविवार को पहले दिन भंडार से 4 करोड़ 55 लाख रुपए की गणना की गई। दूसरे दिन सोमवार को 96 लाख 80 हजार 240 रुपए की गणना की थी। इसके अलावा भंडार से 200 ग्राम सोना व 2 किलो 550 ग्राम चांदी की भी प्राप्ति हुई। कार्यालय व भेंट कक्ष में नकद व मनीऑर्डर से 67 लाख 21 हजार 258 प्राप्त हुए। 129 ग्राम 800 मिलीग्राम सोना तथा 9 किलो 107 ग्राम चांदी भी भेंट स्वरूप प्राप्त हुई।

दिवाली पर भंडार नहीं खाेलने की परंपरा से दाे महीने बाद खाेला गया दानपात्र... दीपावली पर भंडार नहीं खोलने की परंपरा के चलते भंडार दो माह का है। इन दाे माह में रविवार एवं चतुर्दशी अमावस्या पर श्रद्धालुओं का प्रवेश बंद रहा। इससे करीब 13 दिन मंदिर में श्रद्धालुओं का प्रवेश बंद रहा। शेष समय में भी कोरोना संक्रमण के चलते श्रद्धालुओं की आवक सीमित रही। इसके बावजूद भंडार की राशि पिछले साल के लगभग बराबर है। पुजारी ने भगवान सांवलिया सेठ को गंगाजल से स्नान करवाकर लाल रंग का चमकीला बागा धारण करवाया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंज्यादा दूरी तक मार करने वाली 38 ब्रह्मोस से लैस होगा नया जंगी जहाज, 450 किमी होगी रेंज - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें