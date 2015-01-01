पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पंचायतीराज चुनाव में परिवारवाद:दोनों पार्टियों से नेताओं की बहू-बेटियां, पत्नी, मां, बेटे, भाई व दामाद तक चुनाव मैदान में

चित्तौड़गढ़5 घंटे पहले
पंचायतीराज चुनाव में परिवारवाद
  • मंत्री के भाई, विधायकों की पत्नी-बहू, पूर्व विधायक के पुत्र सहित कांग्रेस-भाजपा नेताओं के 30 रिश्तेदार चुनाव लड़ रहे

चुनावों में नेताओं के रिश्तेदारों को टिकट कोई नई बात नहीं रही पर जिले में इस बार पंचायतीराज चुनाव में रिश्तेदारों की लंबी फेहरिस्त बनी है। अधिकांश को जिला प्रमुख व प्रधान जैसे पदों के लिए चेहरा मानकर उतारा गया। जिला परिषद के 25 और 11 पंचायत समितियों के 193 वार्ड सदस्यों के लिए चुनाव प्रचार चल रहा है। जीतने वाले सदस्य ही एक को जिला प्रमुख और प्रधान बनाएंगे।

कांग्रेस व भाजपा के छोटे-बड़े नेताओं या पदाधिकारियों ने परिजन या रिश्तेदार को मैदान में उतारने से परहेज नहीं किया। भास्कर की जानकारी अनुसार इन दलों से चुनाव लड़ रहे 30 उम्मीदवार ऐसे हैं। हालांकि इनमें से कुछ पहले भी सियासत व पंचायतीराज में रह चुके हैं पर कइयों का पंचायतीराज या राजनीति में भी पहला कदम है।

मंत्री उदयलाल आंजना के भाई एकसाथ दो चुनाव में, 4 पूर्व प्रधानों सहित भाजपा व कांग्रेस के कई नेताओं के रिश्तेदार चुनाव लड़ रहे

केबिनेट मंत्री उदयलाल आंजना के छोटे भाई मनोहरलाल आंजना जिप के वार्ड 18 व निम्बाहेड़ा पंस सदस्य का चुनाव लड़ रहे हैं। कांग्रेस में जिला प्रमुख पद के लिए कोई बड़ा नेता मैदान में नहीं उतरा। इसलिए आंजना को प्रधान व प्रमुख दोनों का चेहरा माना जा रहा है। बड़ीसादड़ी के पूर्व विधायक प्रकाश चौधरी के ने बेटे राजा को पंस में उतारा, जहां प्रधान पद अनारक्षित है।

पूर्व उप जिला प्रमुख और बस्सी सरपंच जनकसिंह की पुत्र वधू पंस, भदेसर के पूर्व प्रधान गोविंदसिंह शक्तावत की पत्नी और दामाद, कपासन के पूर्व प्रधान भैरूलाल चौधरी, युवा ब्लाॅक अध्यक्ष प्रकाश जाट, पूर्व पंस सदस्य ओमप्रकाश जाट व जिला परिषद सदस्य मोहनसिंह भाटी की पत्नी, कपासन के पूर्व प्रधान पृथ्वीराज जाट के पुत्र पंस सदस्य का चुनाव लड़ रहे। चित्तौड़गढ़ व भदेसर में प्रधान पद महिला का आरक्षित है। पूर्व प्रधान अर्जुनसिंह चुंडावत के पुत्र कृष्णपालसिंह जिप चुनाव लड़ रहे। कांग्रेस के पूर्व विधायक पुत्र अभिमन्यु जाड़ावत ने भी जिप वार्ड 4 से टिकट मांगा था, हालांकि उनको नहीं मिला।

चित्तौड़गढ़ विधायक आक्या की पत्नी और जीनगर के भाई की पत्नी सहित कई नेताओं के परिजन भी पंचायत चुनाव मैदान में

विधायक चंद्रभानसिंह आक्या की पत्नी सुशीला कंवर और भाजपा जिला उपाध्यक्ष श्रवणसिंह राव की पत्नी उर्मिला भदेसर पंस सदस्य का चुनाव लड़ रही हैं। कपासन विधायक अर्जुनलाल जीनगर के भाई की पत्नी व पूर्व जिला प्रमुख सुशीला पंस का चुनाव लड़ रही। गंगरार पंस में पूर्व जिला प्रमुख भैरूसिंह चौहान व सरपंच अशोक जैन की पत्नी, भाजपा नेता देवीसिंह राणावत की पुत्री रविराजकंवर, पूर्व मंडल अध्यक्ष

सत्यनारायण मेनारिया की बहू संगीता मैदान में है। चित्तौड़गढ़ पंस में धनेत सरपंच रणजीतसिंह भाटी की पत्नी पूर्व सरपंच देवेंद्र कंवर, पूर्व मंडल अध्यक्ष भंवरसिंह खरडीबावडी की मां और पूर्व सरपंच अंजूकंवर भी मैदान में है। प्रधान पद राशमी में अजा महिला, चित्तौड़गढ़, भदेसर व गंगरार में महिला का है। डूंगला के पूर्व प्रधान मुकेश खटीक की पत्नी उर्मिला, निम्बाहेड़ा के नेता कैलाशसिंह बडौली के पुत्र भूपेंद्रसिंह, कनेरा के पूर्व सरपंच गोपाल धाकड़ की पुत्रवधू पार्वती, बड़ीसादड़ी के पूर्व प्रधान शंभूलाल मेनारिया की पुत्र वधू सुमित्रा जिला परिषद का चुनाव लड़ रहीं।

कपासन के निवर्तमान प्रधान चौधरी के साथ पत्नी भी मैदान में

कपासन में कांग्रेस के निर्वतमान प्रधान भैरूलाल चौधरी पंस वार्ड नंबर 8 और उनकी पत्नी पूर्व सरपंच मुन्नादेवी वार्ड नंबर 2से चुनाव लड़ रही है। यहां प्रधान पद सामान्य ओबीसी ही है पर क्षेत्रीय कार्यकर्ताओं के दबाव और अन्य दावेदार के तैयार नहीं होने से चौधरी को अपनी पत्नी को भी मैदान में उतारना पड़ा। दिलचस्प बात यह कि पति-पत्नी दोनों ही अपने गृह क्षेत्र से दूर अन्य वार्डों से चुनाव लड़ रहे।

छात्र राजनीति से निकले, अब पंचायतीराज में बढ़ा रहे कदम...
जिप वार्ड नंबर 9 से चुनाव लड रहे कांग्रेस के कृष्णपाल सिंह उदयपुर बीएन काॅलेज और डूंगला पंस सदस्य का चुनाव लड़ रहे सुनील मेनारिया चित्तौड़ में छात्रसंघ अध्यक्ष रह चुके। चित्तौड़गढ़ में ही छात्रसंघ अध्यक्ष रह चुके रवि मेनारिया की पत्नी जिला परिषद और बस्सी निवासी उदयपुर के पूर्व छात्रसंघ अध्यक्ष वीपी सिंह की पत्नी पंस का चुनाव लड़ रही हैं।

