युवक ने की आत्महत्या:अतिक्रमण हटाने पर आत्महत्या के मामले में सहमति के बाद दूसरे दिन उठाया शव

चित्तौड़गढ़एक घंटा पहले
  • तिक्रमण निरोधक दस्ते ने बुधवार को करीब 20 हजार वर्ग फीट जमीन अतिक्रमण मुक्त करवाई थी
  • इससे क्षुब्ध जमीन पर काबिज माधवलाल तेली ने विषाक्त सेवन कर लिया, जिससे उसकी मौत हो गई थी

शहर के गांधीनगर क्षेत्र में अतिक्रमण हटाने से क्षुब्ध युवक की आत्महत्या का मामला गुरुवार को समझाइश पर समाप्त हुआ। मोर्चरी से शव लेने के बाद परिजनों ने अंतिम संस्कार किया।

नगर परिषद के अतिक्रमण निरोधक दस्ते ने बुधवार दोपहर एसडीएम की मौजूदगी में करीब 20 हजार वर्ग फीट जमीन अतिक्रमण मुक्त करवाई थी। इससे क्षुब्ध जमीन पर काबिज एक परिवार के युवक देवराज पुत्र माधवलाल तेली ने विषाक्त सेवन कर लिया, जिससे उसकी मौत हो गई थी।

परिजनों, तैलिक साहू समाज समेत कुछ संगठनों के पदाधिकारियों ने नगर परिषद के विरुद्ध प्रकरण दर्ज करने, परिवार को मुआवजा व तोड़े गए मकान को पुन बनाकर देने की मांग की। शव रात में मोर्चरी में पड़ा रहा। सभापति संदीप शर्मा के प्रयासों से सहमति बनी। परिवार ने सुबह 11 बजे मोर्चरी से शव उठाया।

इस दौरान थानाधिकारी सदर दर्शनसिंह,कोतवाली के तुलसीराम, पार्षद देवराज साहू, अजय बनवार, हरीश साहू, जेपी नैनवा, राजेंद्र राजोरा, कमलेश तेली, राधाकिशन तेली, पूर्व सरपंच गणेश साहू आदि मौजूद थे। मृतक के भाई ने कोतवाली में देवराज के अचेता अवस्था में पड़े होने व अस्पताल में उपचार के दौरान मौत होने की रिपोर्ट दी। पुलिस ने मर्ग दर्ज किया।

उल्लेखनीय है कि गांधीनगर आवासीय योजना के तहत करीब चार दशक पूर्व अवाप्त यह करीब दो बीघा जमीन नगर पालिका के नाम आबादी में दर्ज हो गई। नप का कहना है कि खातेदार परिवार को तब मुआवजा भी दिया जा चुका था।

बरसों तक भूखंड नीलाम नहीं होने से खाली पड़ी रही। जमीन उसके कब्जे में ही थी पर कुछ महीनों से उस पर अवैध कब्जे होने लगे। इस पर संबंधितों को नोटिस देकर अतिक्रमण हटाए गए। पूर्व में खातेदार रहे परिवार का कहना था कि विवाद के कारण ही जमीन खाली रही और उनके कब्जे थे।

