ज्ञापन:मार्फिन प्रतिशत कम करने की मांग, धरना प्रदर्शन कर राष्ट्रपति के नाम भेजा ज्ञापन

चित्तौड़गढ़2 घंटे पहले
भारतीय अफीम किसान विकास समिति ने मंगलवार को ज्ञापन दिया। समिति पदाधिकारियों ने सांकेतिक धरना देकर कलेक्टर को राष्ट्रपति के नाम ज्ञापन दिया। इसमें वर्ष 1997-98 से प्राकृतिक आपदा से कम औसत के अफीम के लाइसेंस बहाल करने, एमएस की मार्फिन कम कर 3.00 प्रतिशत करने, घटिया के पट्टे बहाल करने, मार्फिन 5.9 प्रतिशत व 4.2 प्रतिशत से मार्फिन कम कर सभी रुके हुए पट्टे बहाल करने की मांग की।

धरने की अध्यक्षता अध्यक्ष रामनारायण झांझडिया ने की। मुख्य अतिथि जिला महामंत्री हरिसिंह चुंडावत चावंडिया, विशिष्ट अतिथि देवीलाल बरोठा, सुरेश मालवीय बरोठा, लक्ष्मण नाहरपुरा, बाबरू नाहरपुरा, दलोदा अध्यक्ष शांतिलाल कुमावत, कटलार समरथ कुमावत, बनवारीलाल कुमावत, दिनेश सेन, धूलसिंह सिसोदिया, धीरजसिंह सिसोदिया, मांगीलाल गायरी, पिपली देवीलाल गायरी नापाखेड़ा, शंकरलाल हिंगोरिया, रामलाल जाट, रामलाल हिंगोरिया आदि मौजूद थे।

