शुद्ध के लिए युद्ध अभियान:बोहेड़ा-निकुंभ में सैंपल लिए अवधिपार मिर्ची पाउडर और तिल्ली का तेल नष्ट कराया

चित्तौड़गढ़3 घंटे पहले
जिले में शुद्ध के लिए युद्ध अभियान के चौथे दिन गुरूवार को बड़ीसादड़ी क्षेत्र में जांच की गई।

जिला प्रशासन एवं चिकित्सा विभाग की टीम ने नमूने लिए। बड़ीसादड़ी एसडीएम जवाहर जैन, अभिहित अधिकारी (खाद्य सुरक्षा) एवं सीएमएचओ डॉ. रामकेश गुर्जर, खाद्य सुरक्षा अधिकारी डाॅ. मदनलाल गुर्जर, प्रर्वतक निरीक्षक व स्पोट एनालिस्ट हरीश शर्मा व शंभू व्यास की संयुक्त टीम ने बोहेड़ा व निकुंभ में प्रतिष्ठानों का निरीक्षण कर नमूने लिए।

बोहेड़ा में फर्म ढाडमचंद्र जगदीशलाल से घी का एक नमूना लिया। यहां अवधि पार खाद्य पदार्थ वनस्पति घी 15 किलो (लिची ब्रांड) के चार टीन 60 किलो एवं तिल्ली तेल इंजन ब्रांड 500 एमएल की दो बाॅटल एवं मिर्ची पाउडर खुला एक किलो 700 ग्राम अवधिपार नष्ट कराया। निकुंभ में सांवरिया ऑयल मील से मूंगफली तेल (सांवरिया ब्राण्ड) का नमूना एक्ट के तहत लेकर ऑयल मील के मालिक को खाद्य सुरक्षा एवं मानक अधिनियम के नियमों की पालना करने के िलए हिदायत दी। फर्म से स्पोट टेस्ट के तहत 20 खाद्य पदार्थों के अलग अलग नमूनों की मौके पर जांच की गई।

