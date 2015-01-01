पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोहरे से आवागमन हुआ प्रभावित:दिन व रात के तापमान में 10 डिग्री का अंतर, सीजन की पहली मावठ के दूसरे दिन भी सर्द रहा माैसम

चित्तौड़गढ़एक घंटा पहले
  • चार किमी प्रति घंटे की गति से चली हवा

सीजन की पहली मावठ के दूसरे दिन भी मौसम सर्द बना रहा। शनिवार को अधिकतम तापमान 25.5 डिग्री व न्यूनतम तापमान 15.3 डिग्री दर्ज किया। इस लिहाज से दिन व रात के तापमान में दस डिग्री का अंतर रहा। शुक्रवार को अधिकतम तापमान 23 और रात का तापमान 15 डिग्री था। हालांकि दिन के तापमान में दो डिग्री की बढोतरी हुई है। हवा दूसरे दिन भी चार किमी प्रति घंटा चली। शनिवार को सुबह पौने 9 बजे तक धुंध थी इस कारण आवागमन प्रभावित हुआ।

मौसम वैज्ञानकों के अनुसार मेवाड़ में बादल हिमालय के क्षेत्र से गुजरे पश्चिमी विक्षोभ के कारण छाए हुए हैं। जम्म-कश्मीर, हिमाचल प्रदेश और उत्तराखंड में बर्फबारी भी हुई है।
बदल रहा है हवा का पैटर्न...मौसम वैज्ञानिक डाॅ. प्रियंका स्वामी ने बताया कि पश्चिमी विक्षोभ के सक्रिय होने से राजस्थान में बार-बार हवा का पैटर्न बदल रहा है। पश्चिमी विक्षोभ ने पहले उत्तर पश्चिम भारत को प्रभावित किया था। इससे जहां तापमान में वृद्धि हुई लेकिन बाद में बारिश होने से तापमान में काफी गिरावट आई। अभी कुछ दिनों तक मौसम शुष्क रह सकता है।

कोहरे से गढ्डे में गिरा युवक
घोसुंडा निवासी भैरूलाल पुत्र लाभचंद सुबह साढे आठ बजे धनेतकलां से घोसुंडा बाइक से जा रहा था। लेकिन कोहरे के कारण सडक मार्ग पर गडढा नहीं दिखा और वह असंतुलित होकर उसमें गिर गया परिजन उसे श्रीसांवलियाजी अस्पताल ले गए।

