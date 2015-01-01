पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

टीकाकरण टास्क फोर्स की बैठक:काेविड टीकाकरण के चार चरणाें पर चर्चा, 85 बूथाें पर 242 कार्यकर्ता पिलाएंगे पाेलियाे दवा

चितौड़गढ़32 मिनट पहले
  • गंगरार उपखंड कार्यालय में ब्लॉक स्तरीय टास्क फोर्स टीकाकरण की बैठक में अधिकारियों से चर्चा

कोविड -19 वैक्सीनेशन व पल्स पोलियों अभियान की तैयारी को लेकर उपखंड अधिकारी मुकेश कुमार मीणा की अध्यक्षता में मंगलवार को उपखंड कार्यालय में ब्लॉक स्तरीय टास्क फोर्स टीकाकरण की बैठक हुई।

उपखंड अधिकारी ने कोविड-19 वैक्सीनेशन के लिए चिकित्सा विभाग एवं आंगनबाड़ी से जुड़े सभी कार्मिकों का डेटा कोविड साॅफ्टवेयर में शत प्रतिशत ऑनलाइन करने, टीकाकरण माईक्रोप्लान के संबंध में बूथ एवं वैक्सीनेटर चिन्हित करने के निर्देश दिए। खंड मुख्य चिकित्सा अधिकारी डॉ. निरंजन सिंह यादव ने बताया कि राज्य सरकार के निर्देशानुसार कोविड-19 की वैक्सीन चरणबद्ध तरीके से लगाई जाएगी। प्रथम चरण में स्वास्थ्य, आंगनबाड़ी एवं आर्युेवेदिक विभाग से जुड़े कार्मिकों को टीकाकरण किया जाएगा। द्वितीय चरण में पुलिस, सिविल प्रशासन, पंचायतीराज से जुड़े कार्मिक, तृतीय चरण मे 50 वर्ष से अधिक उम्र के व्यक्तियों तथा चाैथे चरण में 50 वर्ष से कम उम्र के गंभीर बीमारी से ग्रसित व्यक्तियों को कोविड टीकाकरण किया जाएगा।

डॉ. निरंजन सिंह यादव ने बताया कि 17 जनवरी 2021 को राष्ट्रीय पल्स पोलियो अभियान आयोजित कर 5 वर्ष तक के सभी बच्चों को दो बूंद पोलिया की खुराक दी जाएगी। खंड में 20 हजार से अधिक बच्चाें की दवा पिलाई जाएगी। 85 बूथ पर 242 कार्यकर्ता पोलियो की दवा पिलाएंगे। बैठक में तहसीलदार नरेश कुमार गुर्जर, एबीईईओ राज राजेश्वर चौहान, सहायक अभियंता जसवंत चौधरी अादि माैजूद रहे।

