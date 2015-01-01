पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पंचायतीराज चुनाव:जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी ने संपर्क सभा में आचार संहिता की पालना के निर्देश दिए

चित्तौड़गढ़एक घंटा पहले
पंचायतीराज चुनाव के पहले चरण में सोमवार को मतदान निष्पक्ष और शांतिपूर्ण करवाने के लिए लगाए पुलिसकर्मियों को रिजर्व पुलिस लाइन में शनिवार शाम जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी केके शर्मा और एसपी दीपक भार्गव ने आचार संहिता की पालना कराने के निर्देश दिए।

कलेक्टर शर्मा ने कहा कि पंचायत चुनाव में काफी गहमागहमी का माहौल रहता है एक एक वोट का का संघर्ष होता है इसलिए पुलिस के जवानों का कर्तव्य शांतिपूर्ण चुनाव करवाने के लिए और भी बढ़ जाता है।

एसपी दीपक भार्गव ने कहा कि पुलिस प्रशासन का पहला कर्तव्य चुनाव को स्वच्छ और निष्पक्ष तरीके से संपन्न करवाना है। जवानों को मुस्तैदी के साथ अपने कर्तव्य का निर्वहन करना होगा। चुनावों में किसी भी पुलिस के जवान की लापरवाही या अनुशासनहीनता को बर्दाश्त नहीं किया जाएगा।

मतदान केंद्र से चुनाव सामग्री की निर्धारित दूरी 200 मीटर की पालना हो। एएसपी सरितासिंह, एडीएम मुकेशकुमार कलाल, डीएसपी अमितसिंह, गंगरार डीएसपी नीतिराजसिंह, कपासन डीएसपी दलपतसिंह, शाइना खानम सहित जिले के सभी थानों के थानाधिकारी मौजूद रहे।

