पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

प्रशिक्षण:जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी ने कहा-स्वतंत्र एवं निष्पक्ष चुनाव के लिए सजग और सर्तक रहें

चित्तौड़गढ़4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पंचायतीराज चुनाव के लिए जोनल मजिस्ट्रेट एवं पुलिस अधिकारियों काे प्रशिक्षण दिया

पंचायतीराज संस्थाओं के चुनाव के तहत गुरुवार को इंदिरा प्रियदर्शनी आडिटोरियम में जोनल मजिस्ट्रेट एवं पुलिस अधिकारियों का संयुक्त प्रशिक्षण हुआ। जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी केके शर्मा ने जोनल मजिस्ट्रेट एवं पुलिस अधिकारियों को संबोधित करते हुए कहा स्वतंत्र, निष्पक्ष एवं शांतिपूर्ण चुनाव कराना सुनिश्चित करें। उन्होंने जोनल मजिस्ट्रेट से कहा कि जोनल अधिकारी मतदान दल व जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी की बीच की कड़ी है। प्रशिक्षण को लेकर गंभीरता आवश्यक है क्यांेकि हर चुनाव अलग होता है और कई प्रक्रिया नई होती है, जिनकी बारीकियों को समझ कर ही कार्य बेहतर रूप से संपादित हो सकता है।

उन्होंने कहा कि वे चुनाव के दौरान वांछित सांख्यिकी सूचना समय पर उपलब्ध कराए। ईवीएम के खराब होने, कानून व्यवस्था संबंधी घटनाओं के संबंध में तुरन्त जिला निर्वाचन कार्यालय को सूचित करें। उन्होंने कहा कि जोनल मजिस्ट्रेट मतदान की सम्पूर्ण प्रक्रिया की भंलीभाति जानकारी रखे। मतदान प्रक्रिया से संबंधित कोई भी शंका हो तो उसका समाधान प्रशिक्षण में ही करके जाए।

उन्होंने कहा कि जोनल मजिस्ट्रेट एंव पुलिस अधिकारी मतदान केन्द्रों का निरीक्षण कर वहां पेयजल, विद्युत, रेम्प, बाउण्ड्रीवाल, मतदान दलों के ठहरने, खाने-पीने की आदि व्यवस्थाओं को देखे एवं कमी होने पर पहले सूचित करे ताकि कमियों का दूर किया जा सके। निरीक्षण के दौरान राजनैतिक दलों के कार्यकर्ताओं या अभिकर्ताओं को आदर्श आचार संहिता की पालना कराने हेतु अवगत कराए।

एसपी दीपक भार्गव ने प्रशिक्षण को संबोधित करते हुए कहा कि जोनल मजिस्ट्रेट एवं पुलिस अधिकारी मतदान केन्द्रो का संयुक्त निरीक्षण कर उपलब्ध सुविधाओं की जानकारी ले एवं कोई कमी हो तो कन्ट्रोल रूम को अवगत कराए। चुनाव के दौरान कोई कानून व्यवस्था संबंधी घटना के बारे में मोबाईल दलों को शीघ्र सूचित कराए।

उन्होंने कहा कि चुनाव के दौरान किसी भी प्रकार का आतिथ्य स्वीकार नहीं करें तथा स्वतंत्र एवं निष्पक्ष चुनाव सम्पन्न कराए। उन्होंने जोनल मजिस्ट्रेट एवं पुलिस अधिकारियों को कहा कि चुनाव से जुड़े सभी अधिकारियों के मोबाईल नम्बर अपने पास रखे। उप जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी मुकेश कुमार कलाल ने प्रशिक्षण को संबोधित करते हुए कहा कि चुनाव कार्य में जोनल एवं पुलिस अधिकारियों की महत्वूपर्ण जिम्मेदारी है, वे अपनी जिम्मेदारी का भंलीभाति निवर्हन करते हुए चुनाव सम्पादित कराए। प्रशिक्षण प्रभारी एवं एडीएम भूअ अम्बालाल मीणा एवं एएसपी सरितासिंह तथा यूआईटी सचिव सीडी चारण ने भी जोनल मजिस्ट्रेट एवं पुलिस अधिकारियों को संबोधित किया एवं आवश्यक दिशा निर्देश दिए।

प्रशिक्षक डाॅ. कनक जैन एवं ओम पालीवाल ने जोनल एवं पुलिस अधिकारियों को पीपीटी के माध्यम से मतदान से जुड़ी प्रक्रियाओं का प्रशिक्षण दिया। प्रशिक्षण के बाद जोनल एवं पुलिस अधिकारियों को ईवीएम का प्रायोगिक प्रशिक्षण भी दिया। आरओ, जोनल एवं पुलिस अधिकारी एवं प्रशिक्षण समन्वयक दिनेश शर्मा मौजूद थे।

द्वितीय चरण के लिए अतिसंवेदनशील और संवेदनशील मतदान केंद्र घोषित

चित्तौड़गढ़| जिला परिषद एवं पंचायत समिति सदस्य द्वितीय चरण चुनाव के लिए पंचायत समितिवार संशोधित अतिसंवेदनशील एवं संवेदनशील मतदान केंद्र घोषित किए। जिला मजिस्ट्रेट केके शर्मा के अादेश के अनुसार पंचायत समिति बेगूं की पंचायत काटूंदा के राउमावि काटूंदा, पंचायत चेची के उमावि चेची, पंचायत दुगार के उमावि दुगार, पंचायत मंडावरी के उमावि मंडावरी, पंचायत पारसोली के उमावि पारसोली, पंचायत रायता के उमावि रायता, पंचायत धामंचा के उमावि धामंचा को अतिसंवेदनशील मतदान केंद्र घोषित किया।

पंचायत समिति भैंसरोड़गढ़ की पंचायत झालरबावड़ी के उमावि झालराबवड़ी चारभुजा, पंचायत जवाहरनगर के उमावि जवाहरनगर, पंचायत टोलु का लुहारिया के उमावि टोलु का लुहारिया तथा पंचायत बोराव के उमावि बोराव, पंचायत बड़ोदिया के उमावि बड़ोदिया, पंचायत मंडेसरा के उमावि मंडेसरा तथा पंचायत जावदा के उमावि जावदा को अतिसंवेदनील मतदान केंद्र घोषित किया है। ईवीएम की कमिशनिंग हाेगी आज...जिले में प्रथम चरण में पंचायत समिति कपासन, भूपालसागर एवं राशमी के लिए जिला परिषद एवं पंचायत सदस्यों के निर्वाचन के लिए ईवीएम मशीनों की तैयारी (कमिशनिंग) संबंधी कार्य संबंधित उपखंड अधिकारी एवं उनकी टीम द्वारा कंपनी के इंजिनियर्स की उपस्थिति में 20 नवंबर से शहीद मेजर नटवर सिंह शक्तावत राजकीय उच्च माध्यमिक विद्यालय में हाेगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकर्ज लेकर दुकान लगाई हूं, एक्को ग्राहक नहीं है, पहले इतनी भीड़ होती थी कि दुकान चलाने बाहर से लड़के बुलाने पड़ते थे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें