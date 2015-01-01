पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

तापमान:उत्तरी हवा के प्रभाव से अधिकतम तापमान 4 डिग्री गिरा, कोहरे की दस्तक, अब ठंड बढ़ेगी

चित्तौड़गढ़9 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सुबह धुंध के बीच दुर्ग के व्यू पॉइंट पर सेल्फी लेते पर्यटक
  • सुबह धुंध के कारण 5 किलोमीटर दूरी तक कुछ नहीं दिखा, आर्द्रता में बढ़ोतरी के कारण दोपहर बाद बादल छाए रहे, आज भी बादल छाए रहने का अनुमान

पश्चिमी विक्षाेभ का प्रभाव खत्म हाेते ही उत्तरी हवाओं का जाेर शुरू हाे गया है। एक ही दिन में अधिकतम तापमान 4 डिग्री लुढक गया। हवा भी चार किमी प्रति घंटा के वेग से चली। अल सुबह से शाम तक अधिकांश समय धुंध व बादलों के चलते सीजन में पहली बार दिन में भी सर्दी का अहसास हुआ। मौसम विशेषज्ञों के अनुसार अब रात के तापमान में भी गिरावट के साथ ठंड बढ़ने की पूरी संभावना है।

मंगलवार को तापमान अधिकतम 27.8 और न्यूनतम 19.8 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया। जो सोमवार को क्रमश:31.2 और 16 डिग्री दर्ज था। यानी अधिकतम तापमान में चार डिग्री की गिरावट हो गई। हालांकि रात के तापमान में दो डिग्री बढोतरी हुई लेकिन अब इसमें भी गिरावट आने की संभावना है। उत्तरी हवाओं के कारण सुबह हल्का काेहरा रहने लगा है।

मौसम केंद्र के अनुसार मंगलवार को दिन में औसत नौ घंटे में चार किमी प्रति घंटा वेग से हवाएं चली। इसके साथ अधिकांश समय बादल रहने से दिन में भी सर्दी का असर रहा। दोपहर बाद ही लोग गर्म कपड़े पहनकर निकलने लगे। माैसम विभाग के अनुसार आगामी चार-पांच दिनों तक राजस्थान में मौसम शुष्क रहेगा। एक बार पुनः उत्तरी हवाओं के प्रभाव से उत्तरी भागों में दो दिनों के दौरान सुबह के समय हल्का कोहरा रहने के आसार हैं।

मौसम वैज्ञानिक डा प्रियंका स्वामी के अनुसार माैसम शुष्क रहने और उत्तरी हवाओं का प्रभाव रहने के चलते माैसम में काफी बदलाव आएगा। दिन व रात के तापमान में तीन से चार डिग्री की गिरावट आ सकती है। मौसम विशेषज्ञ आरके सिंह के अनुसार पश्चिम विक्षोभ जम्मू कश्मीर और पहाड़ी इलाकों में आ गया है। इस कारण मौसम में एकाएक बदलाव आया है। रात के तापमान में 2 दिन बाद तेजी से गिरावट आएगी... क्योंकि पश्चिम विक्षोभ का असर समाप्त होते ही बादल छट जाएंगे। मंगलवार को 4 किलोमीटर प्रति घंटा और आद्रता 75 प्रतिशत दर्ज की गई यानी बुधवार को भी बादल छाए रहेंगे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंचार दिन के इस पर्व पर भगवान सूर्य और छठ मैया की पूजा क्यों महत्वपूर्ण है, कौन हैं छठ मैया - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें