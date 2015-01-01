पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विरोध:बिजली कर्मियों ने प्रदर्शन कर धरना दिया

चित्तौड़गढ़5 घंटे पहले
  • सरकार ने कोई सकारात्मक कदम नहीं उठाया तो तकनीकी कर्मी देंगे धरना

राजस्थान बिजली तकनीकी कर्मचारी एसोसिएशन के प्रदेशव्यापी आह्वान पर बिजली कर्मियों ने शुक्रवार को प्रदर्शन किया। धरना देकर ज्ञापन दिया। राजस्थान विद्युत तकनीकी कर्मचारी एसोसिएशन के बैनर तले प्रदेश उपाध्यक्ष दुर्गाशंकर सुखवाल, जिला कार्यकारीध्यक्ष मुकेश धाकड़, जिला महामंत्री मोहब्बतसिंह, जिला उपाध्यक्ष भैरूलाल जाट के नेतृत्व में जिले भर के तकनीकी कर्मचारियों ने चंदेरिया स्थित अधीक्षण अभियंता वृत मुख्यालय पर धरने प्रदर्शन कर विरोध दर्ज कराया। सीएम के नाम कलेक्टर व एसडीएम को ज्ञापन दिया। जिला सचिव राहुल वानखेड़े ने बताया कि ठेकाप्रथा, क्लस्टर, नीजीकरण जैसी कुप्रथायें निगम व उपभोक्ताओं के लिए हितकर व लाभकारी नहीं है। 19 जुलाई 2001 से पूर्व बिजली मंडल के समय में घाटा 700 करोड़ था। घाटे की आड़ में मंडल को पांच निगमों में बांटने का जनविरोधी फैसला लिया गया जिससे आज निगमों का घाटा एक लाख करोड़ से ऊपर पहुंच गया। लोसेज का ग्राफ भी बढ़ गया। सरकार ने कदम नहीं उठाया तो आंदोलन किया जाएगा।

