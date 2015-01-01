पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निर्देश:आज बाल विवाह पर नजर रखेंगे कर्मचारी बाल अधिकारों के पंपलेट का विमोचन

चित्तौड़गढ़2 घंटे पहले
बाल विवाह की रोकथाम को लेकर पंपलेट का विमोचन करते हुए।
  • बाल विवाह की रोकथाम के लिए विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण ने दिए निर्देश

राज्य विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण जयपुर के निर्देशानुसार बाल विवाह की रोकथाम एवं बाल अधिकारों के लिए बाल कल्याण समिति चाइल्ड लाइन, समाज कल्याण विभाग एवं पैरालीगल वाॅलिंटियर्स के साथ वीसी की। प्राधिकरण के सचिव सुनीलकुमार ओझा ने बताया कि 25 नवंबर से विवाह होंगे। जिसमें बाल विवाह की रोकथाम के लिए जागरूकता का प्रचार-प्रसार एवं दोषियों के खिलाफ विधिक कार्यवाही के निर्देश दिए।

उन्होंने बताया कि समस्त राजस्थान के नागरिक ई-शपथ से बाल अधिकार संरक्षण को सुनिश्चित करने का प्रयास कर रहे हैं। सचिव ने बताया कि इस वर्ष भी विवाह आयोजन शुरू होने से पूरे क्षेत्र में प्राधिकरण द्वारा प्रशासन एवं विभिन्न संस्थाओं के सहयोग से बाल विवाह निरोधक जागरूकता अभियान एक नंवबर से शुरू कर दिए हैं। ओझा ने बताया कि ग्राम स्तर के अधिकारी जैसे आंगनबाड़ी कार्यकर्ता, बीट कांस्टेबल, ग्राम सेवक, अध्यापक, पटवारी, एएनएम, जीएनएम आदि क्षेत्र में बाल समस्याओं को संभाल सकते हैं। यह उनकी विधिक जिम्मेदारी है। उन्होंने बच्चों के बचपन को खराब करने वाला कोई भी कार्य बाल अधिकार के विपरित बताया।

सभी न्यायालयों में कार्यरत विधिक सेवा से जुड़े कार्मिकों एवं पैरालीगल वॉलिंटियर्स को प्रशासन एवं अन्य गैर-सरकारी संगठनों से समन्वय कर बाल विवाह रोकने एवं बाल अधिकार संरक्षण के लिए समन्वय करने का निर्देश दिया। 26 नवंबर से दो दिसंबर तक संविधान सप्ताह मनाने के बारे में बताया। बाल कल्याण समिति के कार्यवाहक अध्यक्ष अधिवक्ता रमेश दशोरा ने बताया कि बाल कल्याण समिति बालकों के अधिकारों एवं समस्याओं के निस्तारण में तत्पर है। बाल कल्याण समिति की कार्य प्रणाली के बारे में जानकारी देते हुए बाल विवाह के संबंध में सूचना देने के लिए अनुरोध कर पूर्ण सहयोग का आश्वासन दिया।

चाइल्ड लाइन से भूपेंद्र ने 1098 हेल्पलाइन नंबर की जानकारी देते हुए बाल विवाह, बालश्रम एवं अन्य बाल अधिकारों के हनन की सूचना हेल्पलाइन नंबर पर देने का अनुरोध किया। बाल संरक्षण अधिकारी नवीन काकड़दा ने बताया कि बाल विवाह के रोकथाम में विभाग प्रयासरत है। बाल कल्याण समिति की सदस्य मंजू जैन एवं फारूख खान पठान उपस्थित थे। बैठक में बाल कल्याण अधिकारों से संबंधित पंपलेट का विमोचन सचिव सुनील कुमार ओझा ने किया।

