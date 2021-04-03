पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कार्रवाई:आबकारी विभाग ने तीन गांवाें में छापा मारा 600 लीटर वाॅश नष्ट, एक माफिया गिरफ्तार

चित्तौड़गढ़3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • लांबीचोटी, रावतपुरा और पीपलीखेड़ा गांव में कार्रवाई

जिले में अवैध व हथकढ़ शराब माफिया के खिलाफ व राज्य सरकार के विशेष अभियान के तहत आबकारी विभाग भी प्रतिदिन विभिन्न क्षेत्रों में दबिश देकर कार्रवाई कर रहा है। गुरुवार को जिला आबकारी अधिकारी रेखा माथुर व सहायक आबकारी अधिकारी धनेशप्रसाद के निर्देशन में डूंगला के प्रहराधिकारी आबकारी निरोधक दल ने मय जाब्ता के साथ गांव लांबी चोटी, रावतपुरा, पिपलीखेड़ा, भाणपा व गुढ़ा में अवैध हथकढ़ शराब बनाने वाले माफिया के खिलाफ कार्रवाई कर 600 लीटर वॉश व शराब निर्माण के लिए बनाई तीन भटि्टयां नष्ट की।

एक अभियोग भी दर्ज किया। इससे पूर्व आबकारी निरीक्षक वृत निम्बाहेडा क्षेत्र में गांव तरजेला, बानसेन, नरबदिया, नरधारी, धीरजी का खेड़ा, अचलपुरा, शिवगढ़, बिनोता में अवैध हथकढ़ शराब के विरुद्ध कार्रवाई करते हुए 500 लीटर वाॅश, अवैध निर्माण की तीन भटि्टयां नष्ट की गई। शिवगढ़ में पांच बोतल हथकढ़ निर्मित महुआ बरामद होने से मौके पर एक आरोपी को गिरफ्तार कर आबकारी अधिनियम में प्रकरण दर्ज किया गया।

तीन भट्टियां और 100 लीटर वॉश नष्ट, 22 लीटर देशी शराब जब्त, 3 आरोपी गिरफ्तार
अवैध हथकढ़ शराब निर्माण व बिक्री के अड्डों, माफिया की धरपकड़ के लिए चलाए जा रहे अभियान के तहत जिले के कई थानाधिकारियों ने कार्रवाई करते हुए 100लीटर वाॅश, 3 भट्टियों को नष्ट किया गया। चंदेरिया थाने के एएसआई भारतसिंह ने जिला आबकारी निरीक्षक टीम के साथ चंदेरिया थाना क्षेत्र के शिवसिंहजी का खेड़ा से 2 भट्टियां, 50लीटर वाॅश नष्ट कर 4 लीटर अवैध हथकढ़ शराब के साथ कालूसिंह राजपूत को गिरफ्तार किया।

भादसोड़ा पुलिस ने एक भट्‌टी व 50लीटर वाॅश नष्ट किया। कनेरा पुलिस ने नाकाबंदी के दौरान 14 बोतल अवैध देशी हथकढ़ शराब के साथ औंकार पुत्र पीरूलाल भील को गिरफ्तार किया। गंगरार पुलिस ने 4 लीटर अवैध हथकढ़ शराब के साथ रतन लाल पुत्र नारूलाल भील को गिरफ्तार किया। सभी जगह शराब निकालने के उपकरण मिले, जिनको मौके पर नष्ट किया गया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदूसरों के घर बर्तन धोए; झाड़ू लगाई, लकड़ी की कूची से मधुबनी पेंटिंग बनाती थीं - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें