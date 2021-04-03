पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सहायक आयुक्त का स्थानांतरण:राज्य जीएसटी सहायक आयुक्त काे विदाई, नए अधिकारियों का स्वागत

चित्तौड़गढ़3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

राज्य जीएसटी कर विभाग चितौड़गढ़ रेंज के सहायक आयुक्त आरडी साहू का जयपुर स्थानांतरण होने पर उनको विदाई दी। नवनियुक्त सहायक आयुक्त प्रभुलाल मीणा व राज्यकर अधिकारी करणीसिंह का विभागीय कर्मचारियों व स्थानीय चार्टर्ड एकाउंटेंट्स ने स्वागत किया।

सहायक कर अधिकारी मनोज गोरण एवं पूरण शर्मा का भी टोंक व विभाग जयपुर में स्थानांतरण होने पर विदाई दी गई। सहायक आयुक्त आरडी साहू ने कहा कि चित्तौडगढ़ का राज्य वसूली में सराहनीय योगदान रहा है। सीए डाॅ. आईएम सेठिया ने भी अधिकारियों का अभिनंदन किया। सीए अर्पित पोखरना व कर सलाहकार कविश बोहरा ने भी विचार रखे। राज्य कर अधिकारी लतीफ खान सहित विभागीय कर्मचारी उपस्थित थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदूसरों के घर बर्तन धोए; झाड़ू लगाई, लकड़ी की कूची से मधुबनी पेंटिंग बनाती थीं - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें