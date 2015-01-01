पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

फास्टैग:दिसंबर 2017 से पहले बिके चार पहिया वाहनों के लिए फास्टैग होना अनिवार्य

चित्तौड़गढ़3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 1 जनवरी, 2021 से नियम लागू करने की तैयारी, सड़क परिवहन और राजमार्ग मंत्रालय ने अधिसूचना जारी की

केंद्रीय सड़क परिवहन और राजमार्ग मंत्रालय ने एक जनवरी, 2021 से पुराने वाहनों के लिए फास्टैग होना जरूरी कर दिया। एक दिसंबर 2017 से पहले बेचे गए एम और एन श्रेणी के मोटर वाहन (चार पहिया) के लिए फास्टैग होना अनिवार्य कर दिया। इसके लिए केंद्रीय मोटर वाहन नियम 1989 में संशोधन किया गया। मंत्रालय ने इसे लेकर छह नवंबर, 2020 की तारीख को जीएसआर 690 (ई) को अधिसूचित किया।

इसको लेकर अधिसूचना जारी कर दी गई है।केंद्रीय मोटर वाहन नियम, 1989 के अनुसार, एक दिसंबर 2017 से नए चार पहिया वाहनों के सभी तरह के पंजीकरण के लिए फास्टैग अनिवार्य कर दिया गया था और वाहन विनिर्माता या उनके डीलर फास्टैग की आपूर्ति कर रहे हैं। साथ ही यह अनिवार्य किया गया था कि परिवहन वाहनों के लिए फास्टैग लगने के बाद ही फिटनेस प्रमाणपत्र का नवीनीकरण किया जाएगा। इसके अलावा राष्ट्रीय परमिट वाहनों के लिए भी एक अक्टूबर, 2019 से फास्टैग चिपकाना अनिवार्य है।

फॉर्म 51 (बीमा का प्रमाण पत्र) में संशोधन के जरिए यह भी अनिवार्य कर दिया गया है कि एक नयी थर्ड पार्टी बीमा लेते समय वैध फास्टैग का होना अनिवार्य है। इसमें फास्टैग आईडी का ब्यौरा शामिल होगा। यह एक अप्रैल, 2021 से प्रभाव में आने के साथ लागू होगा। यह कहा जा सकता है कि यह अधिसूचना केवल इलेक्ट्रॉनिक माध्यम से टोल प्लाजा पर शुल्क का 100 प्रतिशत भुगतान सुनिश्चित करने की दिशा में एक प्रमुख कदम होगी और वाहन बिना किसी रुकावट टोला प्लाजा से गुजर सकेंगे। इससे वाहनों को प्लाजा पर इंतजार नहीं करना होगा और ईंधन की बचत होगी।

ट्रांसपोर्ट व्हीकल्स के एफसी रिन्युअल के लिए भी अनिवार्य
केंद्रीय मोटर वाहन नियम 1989 के मुताबिक, 2017 से नए 4 व्हीलर के रजिस्ट्रेशन के लिए फास्टैग अनिवार्य है और इसे व्हीकल मैन्युफैक्चरर या उनके डीलर्स द्वारा सप्लाई किया जाता है। यह भी अनिवार्य किया जा चुका है कि ट्रान्सपोर्ट वाहनों के लिए फिटनेस सर्टिफिकेट का रिन्युअल फास्टैग के फिटमेंट के बाद ही होगा. नेशनल परमिट व्हीकल्स के लिए फास्टैग का फिटमेंट अक्टूबर 2019 से अनिवार्य है।

टोल प्लाजा पर डिजिटली कैसे कटता है टोल
फास्टैग के जरिए टोल प्लाजा पर टोल का भुगतान अपने आप फास्टैग से लिंक प्रीपेड या सेविंग्स अकाउंट के जरिए डिजिटली हो जाता है. इसमें रेडियो फ्रीक्वेंसी आइडेंटिफिकेशन टेक्नोलॉजी का इस्तेमाल होता है। फास्टैग को व्हीकल की विंडस्क्रीन पर लगाया जाता है। टोल प्लाजा पर सेंसर इसे रीड कर लेता है और रुके बिना ही टोल का भुगतान हो जाता है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपड़ोसन के लिए खाना पैक करते टिफिन सर्विस शुरू करने का आइडिया आया, आज हर महीने 3 लाख रु. का मुनाफा - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें