कोरोना का असर:पटाखों पर रोक लगाई पर व्यापारियों का दर्द, 2 महीने पहले बता देते तो 4 करोड़ का नया स्टॉक नहीं करते

चित्ताैड़गढ़4 घंटे पहले
  • आतिशबाजी की ब्रिक्री पर प्रतिबंध संबंधी आदेश के बाद प्रशासन ने लाइसेंस नवीनीकरण का काम रोका

कोरोना के बावजूद दीपावली को लेकर बाजार में हलचल है। आमजन खरीदारी समेत साज सजावट की सामान्य तैयारी भी कर रहे हैं पर इसी बीच सरकार द्वारा पटाखों की बिक्री पर प्रतिबंध संबंधी निर्णय ने इस कारोबार से जुड़े व्यापारियों में निराशा भर दी। हालांकि मेडिकल एक्सपर्टस से लेकर अधिकांश प्रबुद्व वर्ग व व्यापारी कोरोना मरीजों के हित में इस निर्णय को ठीक भी मान रहे हैं। संबंधित व्यापारियों का दर्द यह कि

सरकार यही फैसला दो महीने पहले ले लेती तो हम नया स्टॉक तो नहीं मंगवाते। अब इस नुकसान का क्या होगा। जिले में हर साल दिवाली पर पटाखा कारोबार करीब 4 से 5 करोड़ का रहता है। इस बार पहले से कोरोना संक्रमण का दौर देखते हुए बड़े विक्रेताओं ने वास्तव में कितना नया स्टॉक जमा किया, यह कहना तो मुश्किल है पर उनका दावा है कि हमने हर साल जितना ही स्टाक जमा लिया था।

अब तो बस ग्राहकों का ही इंतजार था कि सरकार के बैन लगा दिया। व्यापारियों के पास गत साल का भी करीब एक कराेड़ का स्टाॅक पड़ा हुअा है। हमें उम्मीद थीं कि काेराेनाकाल में लाेग होली, राखी जैसे कई त्योहार तो खुलकर नहीं मना पाए पर अनलॉक में दिवाली जैसा त्योहार खुलकर मनाएंगे। जिले में करीब 164 अधिकृत पटाखा व्यापारी है।

अनाधिकृत रूप में भी गांव- ढाणी गली मोहल्लों तक जो छाेटी दुकानें सजती है। वो अलग है। मोटे अनुमान अनुसार दीपावली पर जिले में करीब 1500 से अधिक दुकानाें पर करीब चार से पांच कराेड़ की आतिशबाजी बिकती है।

सरकार के निर्देश : 31 दिसंबर तक रोक, 164 स्थायी लाइसेंसी भी नहीं बेच पाएंगे
राज्य सरकार ने पटाखों की बिक्री पर पूरी तरह रोक लगाने के लिए सोमवार को एडवाइजारी जारी की। गृह विभाग के आदेश अनुसार प्रदेश में 31 दिसंबर तक आतिशबाजी पर रोक लगाई गई है। जो तुरंत प्रभाव से लागू हो गई है। निर्देशों की कठोरता से पालना की जाएं। मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत ने रविवार को कोरोना संक्रमण की समीक्षा बैठक में निर्देश जारी किए थे। जिले में 164 स्थायी लाइसेंसधारी पटाखा विक्रेता हैं। जो हर साल फरवरी में लाइसेंस रिनीवल के लिए सरकार काे 500 रुपए जमा कराते हैं। दीपावली से करीब 10 दिन पहले प्रशासन द्वारा अनुमति जारी हाेती है।

पाबंदी को हाईकोर्ट में चुनौती, कहा- दो घंटे की अनुमति ही पर दो, सुनवाई आज

सूत्राें के अनुसार राज्य सरकार द्वारा आतिशबाजी पर पाबंदी के फैसले को पटाखा व्यवसायियों से जुड़े संघ राजस्थान फायर वर्क्स डीलर एंड मैन्यूफैक्चर्स एसोसिएशन ने हाईकोर्ट में याचिका दायर कर चुनौती दी है। बुधवार को सुनवाई हागी। याचिका के अनुसार इस फैसले से हजारों लोगाें के सामने रोजी-रोटी का संकट आ गया। बड़ी समस्या तो ये सामने है कि जो पटाखे तैयार होकर आ गए, उनका क्या किया जाएं। याचिका में सुप्रीम कोर्ट के फैसले के अनुसार पूरी पाबंदी हटाकर दो घंटे चलाने की मंजूरी देने का आग्रह किया गया। पटाखा व्यापारियाें ने बताया कि कई तो कहीं से रुपए जुटाकर पटाखें खरीदकर लाए। अब यदि बेचेंगे नहीं तो स्टाॅक का क्या करेंगे। उधार के रुपए कैसे चुकाएंगे। यदि सरकार को पटाखे बेचने पर पाबंदी लगानी थीं तो दो महीने पहले ही लगा देते ताकि हम माल नहीं मंगवाते।

