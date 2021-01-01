पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कांग्रेस प्रदेशाध्यक्ष व शिक्षा मंत्री का बयान:कृषि बिल मोदी के तीसरे उद्योगपति मित्र के लिए, किसान आंदोलन को षड़यंत्रपूर्वक कुचलने का प्रयास: डोटासरा

  • कांग्रेस प्रदेशाध्यक्ष व शिक्षा मंत्री बाेले-किसानों पर मोदी शासन में अत्याचार, जब कृषि बिल लागू नहीं हुआ तो फिर पहले कैसे बन गए वेयर हाउस

कांग्रेस प्रदेशाध्यक्ष व शिक्षा मंत्री गोविंदसिंह डोटासरा ने कहा कि मोदी सरकार ने कृषि बिल अपने उद्योगपति मित्रों के लिए लागू किया है। किसानों पर तो सिर्फ अन्याय, अत्याचार हो रहा है। जब किसान कह रहा है कि हमें किसान ही रहने दो, इस बिल को लागू कर मजदूर मत बनाओ तो फिर मोदी सरकार कृषि बिल को लागू करने की जल्दी क्यों कर रही है।

शांतिपूर्ण चल रहे किसान आंदोलन को षडयंत्र पूर्वक असफल कर बदनाम करने की साजिश हुई है। जनता और किसान इस बात को समझ रहे हैं। डोटासरा शुक्रवार रात सर्किट हाउस में मीडियाकर्मियों से बातचीत कर रहे थे। उन्हाेंने कहा कि पहले एनडीए के जरिये नरेंद्र मोदी ने पीएम बनने के लिए किसानों की आमदानी बढ़ाने, दो करोड़ बेरोजगारों को रोजगार देने, आर्थिक व विदेश नीति मजबूत करने की बातें कहते हुए कहा था कि पांच साल का हिसाब देकर फिर सत्ता में आउंगा।

लेकिन उस समय न तो महंगाई कम हुई और न ही रोजगार मिला। देश के विकास में परिवर्तन नहीं दिखा तो चुनाव आने पर सेना के शाैर्य के पीछे होकर जनता को भ्रमित किया। उस समय भी मोदी सरकार भूमि अधिग्रहण कानून को रोकने की मंशा में जुटी थी लेकिन कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष रहे राहुल गांधी के संघर्ष के फलस्वरुप ये नहीं हो सका।

अब प्रश्न ये उठा रहा है कि साढ़े तीन साल पहले जब ये कानून बना दिया तो इससे पहले अडानी के वेयर हाउस कैसे बन गए। डोटासरा के चित्तौड़गढ़ आगमन पर गंगरार से नरपतकी खेड़ी, कपासन चौराहा और सर्किट हाउस में स्वागत किया। जिला प्रभारी मांगीलाल गरासिया, पूर्व विधायक सुरेंद्रसिंह जाड़ावत, प्रकाश चौधरी, प्रधान भैरूलाल चौधरी, सभापति संदीप शर्मा, जिला महामंत्री प्रमोद सिसाेदिया, एआईसीसी सदस्य बद्रीलाल जगपुरा आदि मौजूद रहे।

कांग्रेस में पायलट, गहलोत, डोटासरा जैसा कोई विवाद नहीं
मंत्रिमंडल के विस्तार के सवाल पर प्रदेशाध्यक्ष डोटासरा ने कहा कि ये सतत प्रक्रिया है। सीएम चाहेंगे तब होगा। उन्होंने कहा कि कांग्रेस में पायलट, गहलोत, डोटासरा जैसा कोई धड़ा या विवाद नहीं है। सिर्फ कांग्रेस का एक धड़ा है। पीसीसी गठन के बाद अब ब्लाॅक अध्यक्षों के बारे में फीडबैक लिया जा रहा है। पीसीसी का विस्तार भी होगा। उपचुनाव को लेकर भी पर्यवेक्षक लगाए गए हैं। विकास भी जारी है। हां भाजपा में जरूर सीएम को लेकर सपने बुने जा रहे हैं। केंद्रीय मंत्री गजेंद्रसिंह शक्तावत भी राज्य के लिए कोई प्रोजेक्ट नहीं ला पाए।

रीट 25 को ही होगी, बोर्ड परीक्षाएं मई में प्रस्तावित
डोटासरा ने कहा कि रीट 25 अप्रैल को होगी। जब रीट की तारीख का ऐलान नहीं हुआ तो लगातार ये मांग उठ रही थी कि रीट की तारीख क्या होगी। जब तारीख घोषित हो गई तो उस दिन जयंती, शादी-ब्याह होने की बातें कही जा रही हैं। लेकिन तारीख में कोई बदलाव नहीं होगा। कक्षा 9वी से 12वीं तक की स्कूलों में कक्षाएं शुरू हो गई हैं।

हालांकि घर बैठे शिक्षा का प्रबंध सरकार ने किया है। बोर्ड परीक्षा के सवाल पर कहा कि बोर्ड परीक्षा को लेकर फीडबैक लिया जा रहा है। स्कूलों के अलावा संस्था प्रधानों, छात्रों से जानकारी ली जा रही है। कोशिश रहेगी कि मई में बोर्ड परीक्षाएं कराई जाए। लेकिन जब तक कोरोना बिलकुल कम नहीं हो जाता तब तक छोटी कक्षाएं संचालित करने पर कोई निर्णय नहीं लिया जा सकता है।

बद्री जाट जगपुरा व प्रमोद सिसाेदिया ने किया स्वागत...डोटासरा के पहली बार आगमन पर कांग्रेस जिलाध्यक्ष पद के दावेदारों ने भी शक्ति दिखाकर अलग-अलग जगह स्वागत किया। नरपत की खेड़ी पुलिया के पास जिला कांग्रेस महामंत्री प्रमोद सिसोदिया के समर्थन में युकां कार्यकर्ताओं ने मंच सजाकर स्वागत किया। जिला महामंत्री नगेंद्रसिंह राठौड़ ने सिसोदिया को जिलाध्यक्ष बनाने का प्रस्ताव रखा। एआईसीसी सदस्य व जिला परिषद सदस्य बद्री जाट जगपुरा के नेतृत्व में गंगरार के पास टोल नाका पर कार्यकर्ताओं ने डोटासरा का स्वागत किया। 101 किलो की माला पहनाकर स्वागत किया। कार्यकर्ताओं ने जगपुरा को जिलाध्यक्ष बनाने की मांग की।

