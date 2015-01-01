पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कपासन से खबर:पूर्व विधायक के दत्तक पुत्र बालूराम का टिकट कटा ताे निर्दलीय पर्चा भरा

चित्तौड़गढ़2 घंटे पहले
पंचायत समिति की 15 सीटों के लिए कुल 86 ने नामांकन दाखिल किए। वार्ड 8 में सर्वाधिक 10 ने नामांकन दाखिल किए। भाजपा व कांग्रेस ने अधिकृत प्रत्याक्षियों की सूची जारी की। भाजपा ने वार्ड 1 से लीला देवी भील, वार्ड दो पारस गाडरी, वार्ड 3 पारस जाट, वार्ड 4 जगदीशचंद्र ढोली, वार्ड 5 पुष्पा जाट, वार्ड 6 कविता बावरी, वार्ड 7 छोगा गाडरी, वार्ड 8 रतन गाडरी, वार्ड 9 राधेश्याम खटीक, वार्ड 10 सीता देवी सुखवाल,

वार्ड 11 शंभूलाल जाट, वार्ड 12 गिरधारी भील, वार्ड 13 दिनेशचंद्र पाराशर, वार्ड 14 मुकेश कुमार सुखवाल व वार्ड 15 से केसर देवी शर्मा को अधिकृत घोषित किया। वहीं कांग्रेस ने वार्ड 1 से जमनीदेवी भील, वार्ड 2 से मुन्नीदेवी जाट, वार्ड 3 से रतनी जाट, वार्ड 4 से कालूलाल भांबी, वार्ड 5 से यशोदा अहीर, वार्ड 6 से सीमा रेगर, वार्ड 7 से हर्षवर्धनसिंह गाडन, वार्ड 8 से भैरूलाल चौधरी, वार्ड 9 से मुकेशकुमार बैरवा, वार्ड 10 से

सीता वैष्णव, वार्ड 11 से शोभालाल जाट, वार्ड 12 से बद्रीलाल भील, वार्ड 13 से हेमंत शर्मा, वार्ड 14 से शिव भारती व वार्ड 15 से रतनी जाट को प्रत्याशी बनाया। कांग्रेस ने पूर्व प्रधान भैरूलाल चौधरी को वार्ड 8 व पत्नी मुन्नी देवी को वार्ड 2 से प्रत्याशी बनाया है। पूर्व प्रधान पृथ्वीराज जाट के पुत्र शोभालाल को भी वार्ड 11 से प्रत्याशी बनाया गया। पूर्व विधायक मोहनलाल चित्तौड़िया के दत्तक पुत्र व पूर्व सरपंच बालूराम जाट का इस बार

टिकिट कट गया। जिससे उन्होंने निर्दलीय नामांकन दाखिल किया। बालूराम वार्ड 11 से चुनाव लड़ना चाह रहे थे। भाजपा के दोनों ग्रामीण मंडल अध्यक्षों को प्रत्याशी बनाया। कपासन ग्रामीण मंडल अध्यक्ष शंभूलाल जाट को वार्ड 11 एवं शनिमहाराज ग्रामीण मंडल अध्यक्ष छोगालाल गाडरी को वार्ड 7 से प्रत्याशी बनाया गया।

