कपासन से खबर:कांग्रेस से टिकट नहीं मिलने पर पूर्व विधायक के दत्तक पुत्र निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी,7 निर्दलीय मैदान में

चित्तौड़गढ़3 घंटे पहले
पंचायत समिति चुनाव में नाम वापसी के बाद 7 निर्दलीय सहित 43 प्रत्याशी मैदान में रहे। 6 वार्डों में सीधी टक्कर है जबकि 5 वार्डों ने त्रिकोणीय मुकाबला है। शेष 4 वार्डों ने चार-चार प्रत्याशी हैं। पूर्व विधायक के दत्तक पुत्र निर्दलीय मैदान में हैं।वार्ड 1 में कांग्रेस की जमनी भील व भाजपा से लीला, वार्ड 2 में कांग्रेस से मुन्नी देवी व भाजपा से पारस गाडरी, वार्ड 3 से कांग्रेस से रतनी जाट व भाजपा से पारस जाट वार्ड 4 से कांग्रेस से कालु लाल व भाजपा से जगदीश ढोली, माकपा से नारायण लाल व आरएलपी से माधव लाल, वार्ड 5 से कांग्रेस से यशोदा व भाजपा से पुष्पा वार्ड, 6 से कांग्रेस से सीमा व भाजपा से कविता, वार्ड 7 से कांग्रेस से हर्षवर्धन, भाजपा से छोगा लाल गाडरी व आरएलपी से नारू लाल, वार्ड 8 से कांग्रेस से भैरू लाल व भाजपा से रतन लाल गाडरी, निर्दलीय पंकज सेन व भगवत सिंह भी चुनाव मैदान में हैं।

वार्ड 9 से कांग्रेस के मुकेश कुमार, भाजपा से राधेश्याम खटीक, आरएलपी से उदयराम व निर्दलीय रामलाल, वार्ड 10 में कांग्रेस से सीता गणेश दास, भाजपा से सीता देवी लाल व आरएलपी से रानु कुमारी, वार्ड 11 में कांग्रेस से शोभा लाल, भाजपा से शंभू लाल,निर्दलीय बालू लाल व रामेश्वर, वार्ड 12 से कांग्रेस के बद्री लाल, भाजपा से गिरधारी और आरएलपी से मांगी लाल, वार्ड 13 से कांग्रेस से हेमंत कुमार भाजपा से दिनेश पाराशर व निर्दलीय शांतिलाल माली, वार्ड 14 में कांग्रेस के शिव, भाजपा से मुकेश व निर्दलीय कालूलाल, वार्ड 15 में कांग्रेस से रतनी व भाजपा से केशर देवी चुनाव मैदान में हैं। सिर्फ दो निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी वार्ड 8 से उदयलाल कलाल व वार्ड 15 से कांता ने नामांकन वापस लिए। पूर्व विधायक चित्ताैड़िया के दत्तक पुत्र बलराम चित्ताैड़िया ने कांग्रेस से टिकट नहीं मिलने पर बगावत कर वार्ड 11 से निर्दलीय पर्चा भरा था।

राशमी| पंचायत समिति सदस्य चुनाव के लिए बुधवार को नामांकन वापसी के बाद मुकाबले की तस्वीर साफ हो गई। राष्ट्रीय लोकतांत्रिक पार्टी के दोनों उम्मीदवारों तथा सात निर्दलीय प्रत्याशियों के नामांकन वापस लेने से 15 वार्डों में अब 34 उम्मीदवार मैदान में रह गए। वार्ड 1,2,4,6,7,8,910,11,13 व 14 में भाजपा व कांग्रेस के बीच सीधा मुकाबला होगा। वहीं वार्ड 3,5,12 व 15 में त्रिकोणीय मुकाबला रहेगा। उपखंड अधिकारी सुनील शर्मा ने बताया कि पंचायत समिति सदस्य के लिए अजा आरक्षित वार्ड संख्या 1 से कांग्रेस के घनश्याम वीरवाल तथा भाजपा से दिनेश बुनकर, ओबीसी आरक्षित वार्ड संख्या 2 से कांग्रेस के लेहरु लाल गाडरी तथा भाजपा के बालूराम जाट,अजा लिए आरक्षित वार्ड संख्या 3 से कांग्रेस के भैरूलाल खटीक तथा भाजपा की सुशीला जीनगर तथा निर्दलीय इंदु देवी बैरवा, सामान्य वार्ड 4 से कांग्रेस के मधुसूदन शर्मा

तथा भाजपा से राजकुमार सोनी,सामान्य महिला वार्ड संख्या 5 से कांग्रेस की कमला देवी जाट तथा भाजपा की सुगना देवी जाट तथा निर्दलीय बाली देवी,सामान्य महिला वार्ड संख्या 6 से कांग्रेस की अंजना देवी गैलड़ा तथा भाजपा की सुंदर देवी जाट,ओबीसी महिला वर्ग के लिए आरक्षित वार्ड संख्या 7 से कांग्रेस की धापू देवी अहीर तथा भाजपा की गोरी देवी गाडरी,सामान्य महिला वार्ड संख्या 8 से कांग्रेस की रेखा देवी अहीर तथा भाजपा की रोशनी पूर्बिया,सामान्य महिला वार्ड संख्या 9 से कांग्रेस की प्रेम देवी जाट तथा भाजपा की कमला देवी जाट,अन्य पिछड़ा वर्ग के लिए आरक्षित वार्ड संख्या 10 से कांग्रेस के जगदीश जायसवाल तथा भाजपा के परथू तेली,

सामान्य वार्ड संख्या 11 से कांग्रेस के गिरिराज सिंह तथा भाजपा के नारायण गुर्जर,अजा महिला आरक्षित वार्ड संख्या 12 से कांग्रेस की सुगना देवी बैरवा तथा भाजपा की घीसी देवी गवारिया तथा निर्दलीय पुष्पा देवी,सामान्य महिला वार्ड संख्या 13 से कांग्रेस की गीता देवी तेली तथा भाजपा की भगवानी देवी शर्मा,अजजा के लिए आरक्षित वार्ड संख्या 14 से कांग्रेस के प्रेम शंकर भील तथा भाजपा के चंपा लाल भील तथा सामान्य वार्ड संख्या 15 से कांग्रेस के मोहन लाल अहीर तथा भाजपा के मोहन लाल नायक तथा निर्दलीय कल्याण सिंह भाटी चुनाव मैदान में हैं।

