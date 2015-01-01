पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रिपोर्ट:सदियों पूर्व भौतिक शास्त्र के 9 सूत्रों पर बना दुर्ग,फिजिक्स फ फोर्ट-चित्तौड़गढ़, डाॅ. मेनारिया की शोधपरक रिपोर्ट

चित्तौड़गढ़2 घंटे पहले
किसी भी सृदृढ़ निर्माण के पीछे विज्ञान जरूर होता है। चाहे वो सदियों पुराना निर्माण ही क्यों न हो। चित्तौड़गढ़ दुर्ग भी इसका उदाहरण है। हजारों साल पहले चित्तौड़ दुर्ग भौतिक शास्त्र के नियमों के आधार पर ही बनाया था। इसीलिए कई हमले, मौसम व परिस्थितियां झेल चुके इस किले को आज भी देश के सबसे बड़े दुर्ग के रूप में गौरव प्राप्त है।

मंगलवार को अंतरराष्ट्रीय विज्ञान दिवस के मौके पर दैनिक भास्कर पहली बार अपने पाठकों को बता रहा है कि चित्तौड़ दुर्ग किस तरह नौ सूत्रों को ध्यान में रखते हुए बना। अंतराष्ट्रीय व राष्ट्रीय पुरस्कारों से सम्मानित नेशनल अन्वेशिका नेटवर्क ऑफ इंडिया के रीजनल कोर्डिनेटर डाॅ. जीएस मेनारिया ने भास्कर के लिए अपनी यह निष्कर्ष रिपोर्ट साझा की। जो बड़ीसादड़ी निवासी हैं।

इलाहबाद में आयोजित इंडियन इंस्टीटयूट आॅफ इन्फाेर्मेशन आॅफ टेक्नोलाॅजी के अधिवेशन में “मेरे शहर का विज्ञान” विषय पर 300 शोधार्थियाें के बीच मेनारिया ने “फिजिक्स आॅफ फोर्ट-चित्तौड़गढ़” शीर्षक से शोध पत्र पेश किया। इसे दूसरा राष्ट्रीय पुरस्कार मिला। यह शोध पत्र एक पब्लिकेशन कंपनी ने भी प्रकाशित किया।

चाप का नियम: प्राचीन दुर्ग के महल या दरवाजे आज भी उसी अवस्था में हैं। इसके लिए मेहराब वृत के चाप की संरचना होती है जो दो आलम्बों की बीच की दूरी को पाटते हुए ऊपर भार वाहन करता है। चाप में सदिश के नियम से भार का वितरण आलम्बों पर अधिक रहने से मजबूती रहती है।
ऊंची दीवारें: गुरुत्वाकर्षण व घर्षण के विपरीत उच्च नत तल पर चढ़ाई में अधिक बल की आवश्यकता होती है। वेक्टर एनालिसिस व फ़्री बॉडी डायग्राम के अनुसार ऊपर चढ़ने में मनुष्य को अपने भार व घर्षण बल के योग के अधिक बल लगाना पड़ता है, जो सामान्य परिस्थिति में संभव नहीं है। पृथ्वी के समतल क्षेतिज सतह पर चलना अपेक्षाकृत आसान होता है, जहां हमें केवल घर्षण के विरूद्ध बल लगाना होता है। बाहर से ऊंची व अंदर से नीची दीवार उपरोक्त विवेचना से उपयोगिता दर्शाती है।

दीवारों का असमान झुकाव व सतह : दुर्ग की बहर से दीवारो के असमान सतह की प्रकृति पैरों व सतह की बीच लगने वाले घर्षण बल के मान के असमानता लाती है। किसी उध्र्वाघर की सतह के झुकाव में बार-बार परिवर्तन से भी आपकी चाल में आवश्यक परिवर्तन करते हैं।
दरवाजों में विज्ञान: किले के प्रवेश दरवाजों पर लोहे की कठोर कीलनुमा कांटेदार संरचनाएं हैं। आक्रांताओं के हाथी दरवाजे तोड़ने के लिए टक्कर मारते समय खुद घायल हो जाते थे। यहां दाब =बल/क्षेत्रफल का सूत्र लगा। किल के नुकीले सिरे अथवा भाग का क्षेत्रफल कम होता है, जिससे अत्यधिक दाब के कारण किल हाथी के शरीर में घुस कर घायल कर देती है।
पानी की सतह उपलब्धता: 700 एकड में अलग अलग स्थानों पर पानी के 84 स्त्रोत व बावडी, कुंड बनाए गए थे। पानी उच्च दाब से निम्न दाब की ओर प्रवाहित होता है। दाबांतर से गोमुख में सतह जल प्रवाहित होता था।
दांतेदार रेलिंग: कीले की दीवार व दरवाजों के ऊपर दातेदार रेलिंग समरूप सरंचना का निर्माण किया गया है। जो सुरक्षा व आक्रमण दोनों की दृष्टि से किले के अंदर सैनिकों को सुरक्षित व सुविधाजनक रहता था। बाहय आक्रमण की स्थिति में रेलिंग के लूप होल से ब्राहय आक्रांताओं के अधिकतम वृहद दृश्य परास न्यूनतम हानि पर उपलब्ध कराता है। आक्रांताओं के लिए बाहर से किले के सैनिकों को हानि पहुंचाना नियर पॉइंट व फार पॉइंट की स्थिति परिवर्तन से न्यूनतम दृष्टि क्षेत्र रखता है ।
अंदर टेड़े-मेड़े ऊर्ध्वाधर मार्ग: किले में जाने का मार्ग चढ़ाई में है। यानी गुरुत्वाकर्षण के विपरीत व टेड़े मेड़े घुमावदार है। वृतीय मार्ग पर गती त्रिज्या पर निर्भर करती है। इन कारको से आक्रांताओं के गति को कम व नियंत्रित करने तथा थकाने में सहायक है।

