राेडवेज बसों:चित्ताैड़गढ़ आगार की चार राेडवेज बसों के फेरे शुरू,चित्तौड़गढ़ आगार द्वारा 4 वाहनों का संचालन शुरू किया गया हैै

चित्ताैड़गढ़3 घंटे पहले
अनलाॅक 6.0 में रोड़वेज वाहनों का पुनः संचालन शुरू किया गया है। आगार के मुख्य प्रबंधकओम प्रकाष चेचाणी ने बताया कि यात्रियों की सुविधा के लिए अनलाॅक 6.0 में लोकडाउन अवधि में निरस्त वाहनों में से चित्तौड़गढ़ आगार द्वारा 4 वाहनों का संचालन शुरू किया गया हैै।चित्तौड़गढ़ से सूरत शाम 6 बजे, वाया- वाया-प्रतापगढ़, बांसवाड़ा, गोदरा,बड़ौदा।

वापसी में सूरत से चित्तौड़गढ़ शाम 17.30 बजे वाया- बड़ौदा, गोदरा, बांसवाड़ा, प्रतापगढ़। चित्तौड़गढ़ से जयपुर वाया-बेगू के लिए शाम 6.45 बजे, जयपुर से चित्तौड़गढ़ वाया-बेगूं रात्रि 8.00 बजे, चित्तौड़गढ-भीलवाड़ा-बांसी दाेपहर एक बजे वाया- भदेसर, आवरीमाता, चित्तौड़गढ़-बांसी-उदयपुर शाम 4.10 बजे वाया-मंगलवाड़ शुरू की है।

उन्हाेंने बताया कि उक्त वाहनों के संचालन से उपरोक्त मार्गो के यात्रियों को यात्रा की सुविधा उपलब्ध हो सकेगी तथा कोरोना की सुरक्षा व्यवथा को ध्यान में रखते हुऐ यात्रियों को वाहन में बैठने से पूर्व थर्मल स्केनिंग करानी होगी। यात्रा के दौरान मास्क आवश्यक होगा।चित्तौड़गढ़ से भीलवाड़ा-कपासन-भीलवाड़ा, शाम 4.00 बजे वाया-लांगच, हिगोरियाचित्तौड़गढ़ से आरणी-उदयपुर, शाम 05.30 बजे वाया-कपासनचित्तौड़गढ़ से भीलवाड़ा-निम्बाहेड़ा, शाम 04.30 बजे चित्तौड़गढ़ से भीलवाड़ा-नीमच शाम 09.45 बजे

