परीक्षा का जिम्मा एनटीए काे:सैनिक स्कूल में 60 साल में पहली बार बेटियाें काे भी मिलेगा प्रवेश, 112 सीटाें पर आवेदन 3 तक, परीक्षा 10 जनवरी काे

चित्तौड़गढ़5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
परीक्षा का जिम्मा एनटीए काे
  • छठी में 10 सीट बेटियाें व शेष 90 सीट लड़कों के लिए, नाैवीं में 12 सीट पर लड़कों से मांगे आवेदन

देशभर के 33 सैनिक स्कूलों में कक्षा छठी व नाैंवी में प्रवेश के लिए परीक्षा 10 जनवरी को होगी। आवेदन की अंतिम तिथि 19 नवंबर थी, जिसे बढ़ाकर 3 दिसंबर कर दिया। अहम बात ये भी है कि इस बार परीक्षा कराने का जिम्मा राष्ट्रीय परीक्षा एजेंसी को दिया है, जो नीट जैसी महत्वपूर्ण परीक्षा कराती रही है। पहली बार बेटियों को भी प्रवेश मिलेगा।

अखिल भारतीय सैनिक स्कूल सोसायटी की ओर से सैनिक स्कूलों में प्रवेश के लिए आवेदन की प्रक्रिया 20 अक्टूबर से चल रही थी।आखिरी तारीख 19 नवंबर थी। पीआरओ बाबूलाल शिवराने ने बताया कि अंतिम तिथि 3 दिसंबर तक बढ़ा दी है। आवेदन ऑनलाइन लिए जाएंगे। चित्तौड़गढ़ में कक्षा 6 के लिए 100 और नवीं में 12 सीटें है। पहली बार कक्षा 6 में 10 सीटों पर बेटियों को भी प्रवेश मिलेगा।

शेष 90 सीटें बालकों के लिए ही रहेगी। रक्षा मंत्रालय के निर्देशन में सोसायटी ने पहले देश के एक सैनिक स्कूल में बालिकाओं के प्रवेश का मार्ग खोला था। इसके सार्थक परिणाम आने पर अब नए सत्र में हर सैनिक स्कूल में कक्षा छह में बालिकाओं के प्रवेश को अनुमति दी गई। चूंकि यहां कक्षा छह में कुल क्षमता 100 सीटों की ही है। इसलिए उसमें से 10 बेटियों के लिए रखी। प्रवेश के बाद वह पास होने पर लगातार आगे की क्लास में जाती रहेगी। तीन साल बाद नौंवी में भी बेटियों की प्रवेश परीक्षा शुरू हो जाएगी।

गत साल अभिभावकों से ठगी के प्रयास हुए, इससे सबक लेकर इस बार परीक्षा का जिम्मा एनटीए को दिया

अभा सैनिक स्कूल सोसायटी अब तक सैनिक स्कूलों में एंट्रेंस एग्जाम एक प्राइवेट एजेंसी के माध्यम से कराती थी। गत साल परीक्षा के बाद रिजल्ट जारी होने से पहले कई अभिभावकों के साथ बच्चे को पास करवाने के नाम पर रुपए एंठने का प्रयास हुआ। उनको बाकायदा उनके मोबाइल नंबर पर फोन कर बच्चे के रोल नंबर तक बताए गए। बैंक एकाउंट नंबर देकर कहा गया कि इसमें रुपए डाल दो।

दैनिक भास्कर ने इस मामले को प्रमुखता से उजागर किया था। हालांकि किसी के भी झांसे में आने की पुष्टि नहीं हुई पर रक्षा मंत्रालय ने मामले को गंभीरता से लिया कि आखिर परीक्षाार्थियों का डाटा लीक कैसे हुआ? अब इससे बचने के लिए ही परीक्षा का जिम्मा राष्ट्रीय परीक्षा एजेंसी यानी एनटीए को सौंप दिया। अब उसके द्वारा ही अखिल भारतीय सैनिक स्कूल प्रवेश परीक्षा 2021 के लिए ऑनलाइन आवेदन मांगे जा रहे। बच्चे आधिकारिक वेबसाइट aissee.nta.nic.in पर जाकर आवेदन कर सकते हैं। रजिस्ट्रेशन जारी हैं। प्रवेश परीक्षा ओएमआर आधारित होती है।जानिये प्रवेश परीक्षा से जुड़ी अहम तारीख {आवेदन की अंतिम तिथि पहले थी - 19 नवंबर, 2020 {अब अंतिम तिथि 3 दिसंबर 2020 {परीक्षा तिथि - 10 जनवरी, 2021 रविवार {छठी कक्षा में लिखित परीक्षा 300 अंकों की {नौवीं कक्षा के लिए लिखित परीक्षा 400 अंकों की {परीक्षा फार्म में करेक्शन 5 से 9 दिसंबर तक होंगे {परीक्षा कार्ड 23 दिसंबर को जारी होंगे -संभावित {परीक्षा समय: कक्षा छह सुबह 10 से 12:30 बजे तक {परीक्षा का समय: कक्षा नौवीं सुबह 10 से 1 बजे तक आवेदन शुल्क } एससी व एसटी वर्ग के लिए - 400 रुपए } अन्य सभी वर्गों के लिए - 550 रुपए

सुविधा: आवेदन केवल आनलाइन होंगे। परीक्षा शुल्क का भुगतान डेबिट, क्रेडिट कार्ड या इंटरनेट बेंकिंग या पेटीएम वाल्ट का उपयोग करते हुए पेमेंट गेअवे के माध्यम से किया जाएगा। {उम्र सीमा - कक्षा छठी में विद्यार्थी की उम्र 31 मार्च 2021 को 10 से 12 वर्ष के बीच होनी चाहिए। नौवीं के लिए उम्र 31 मार्च 2021 को 13 से 15 वर्ष के बीच होनी चाहिए। मान्यता प्राप्त स्कूल से आठवीं पास होनी चाहिए।

