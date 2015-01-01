पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कपासन मेें पंचायतीराज चुनाव:हाैसले काे सलाम:दोवनी में माेटर बाइक पर वाेट डालने पहुंचे दिव्यांग के साथ युवाओं ने सेल्फी ली

चित्तौड़गढ़18 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  नजर नहीं आया काेराेना का खाैफ, शतायुपार और दिव्यांग मतदाता भी बूथों पर पहुंचे

पंचायत समिति क्षेत्र में सुबह मतदान प्रक्रिया धीमी रही। सुबह 10 बजे तक 10 फीसदी, दाेपहर 12 बजे तक 26 और तीन बजे तक 47 फीसदी मतदान हुआ था। महिलाएं समूह में मतदान करने आईं। बूथाें पर मास्क व सेनेटजर की व्यवस्था रही। राजनीतिक दलों के स्टाॅल पर सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग की पालना नहीं हुई। हथियाना बूथ पर मतदाताओं की कतारें लगी रही। यहां विगलांग 80 वर्षीय नारायणी मतदान करने पहुंची, जिन्हें मास्क उपलब्ध कराया। विकलांग तुलसीराम लोधा व काली लाैहार भी वाेट डालने पहुंचे। गोराजी का निम्बाहेड़ा में दिन चढ़ने के साथ मतदान में तेजी आई। 100 वर्षीय गंगा बाई को ट्राई साइकिल पर वाेट डालने लाए।

90 वर्षीय झमकू बाई दोहती के साथ मतदान करने आईं। भट्टों का बामनिया में 91 वर्षीय सेवानिवृत्त शिक्षक मोतीलाल सहायक के साथ मतदान करने आए। बिना मास्क के आने पर पुलिस कर्मी ने उन्हें मास्क उपलब्ध करवाया। दोवनी में दोनों पांवों से विकलांग जमनालाल भील अकेले थ्री व्हीलर बाइक लेकर मतदान करने पहुंचे। लोगों ने उसका हौसला बढ़ाते हुए सेल्फी ली।

राशमी में 71 फीसदी मतदान, वार्ड नंबर तीन पर सबकी नजर, 3880 मतदाताओं में से 2748 ने वाेट डाले

राशमी| कस्बे में 71 फीसदी मतदान हुआ। 5 मतदान केंद्रों के 3880 मतदाताओं में से 2748 ने वाेट डाले। प्रधान पद अनुसूचित जाति के लिए आरक्षित है। राशमी कस्बा पंचायत समिति के वार्ड 3 में आता है। यह वार्ड अनुसूचित जाति के लिए आरक्षित होने से सबकी निगाह इस वार्ड पर बनी है। कस्बे के बूथ संख्या 62 पर 899 में से 649, बूथ संख्या 63 पर 902 में से 586, बूथ संख्या 64 पर 541 में से 356, बूथ संख्या 65 पर 849 में से 619 तथा बूथ संख्या 66 पर 689 मतदाताओं में से 538 मतदाताओं ने वोट डाले। मतदान 70.82 प्रतिशत हुआ। वार्ड संख्या तीन भोपलाई बूथ संख्या 58 पर 334 में से 271 मतदाताओं ने वोट डाले। मतदान समय के बाद दोनों पार्टी के कार्यकर्ताओं ने नारेबाजी की।

