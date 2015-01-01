पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:घुड़चढ़ी और बारात निकासी भी हो सकती,लेकिन शादी में 100 से ज्यादा मेहमान बुलाए तो हो सकती है कार्रवाई

चित्तौड़गढ़4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
दीपावली से उत्साहित चित्तौडगढवासी अब शादियों, पंचायतीराज चुनाव और फिर न्यू ईयर सेलिब्रेशन की ओर जाते दिख रहे हैं।
  • विवाह आयोजन की सूचना एसडीएम को देना जरूरी,बाजारों में खरीदारी व तैयारियों की भी रौनक

देवउठनी एकादशी 25 नवंबर से सावे शुरू हो रहे हैं जो फिलहाल 11 दिसंबर तक चलेंगे। इस दौरान जिले में बडी संख्या में शादियां होगी। हजारों लोग इधर-उधर होंगे। इधर, कोरोना संक्रमण भी बढ़ रहा है। ऐसे में गाइडलाइन की पालना के साथ बेहद सावधानी भी जरूरी हो गई है। प्रशासन के अनुसार दूल्हे की घुडचढ़ी और बैंड बाजों के साथ वर निकासी व तोरण की रस्म भी हो सकती है पर शादी में कुल संख्या 100 से अधिक हुई तो कार्रवाई होगी। आयोजन की सूचना एसडीएम को देने के साथ बाहर मास्क पहनना भी जरूरी ही होगा।

चातुर्मास के 5 महीने बाद देवउत्थान एकादशी 25 नवंबर से शादियां शुरू हो रही हैं। इस सीजन में 11 दिसंबर तक अलग अलग सावे है। जिनमें जिले में सैकडों शादियां हो रही है। इनमें कितने लोग शिरकत करेंगे, ये सटीक संख्या और अनुमान किसी के पास नहीं है। थोड़ी भी लापरवाही भारी पड़ सकती है। सरकार के निर्देशानुसार जिला प्रशासन ने एक शादी में मेहमानों की लिमिट 100 की है।

राहत यह और दी गई कि दूल्हे की घोड़ी और बैंडबाजे के साथ वर निकासी या बिंदौली भी निकाली जा सकती है पर संख्या लिमिट बाहर हुई तो कार्रवाई होगी। सभी का मास्क पहने रहना व दूरी रखना भी जरूरी होगा। शादी की सूचना संबंधित एसडीएम को पहले ही देनी होगी। ऐसे में बैंडदल सहित लाइट, घोड़ी, कैटरिंग आदि के लोग भी सीमित ही रखने होंगे। कुल संख्या 100 से ज्यादा पाई गई तो आयोजक के साथ वेडिंग प्लानर पर भी कार्रवाई हो सकती है।

शादी समारोहों पर भी विशेष निगरानी रखने के निर्देश दिए
आगामी 15 दिनों में बड़े पैमाने पर शादियों के साथ चुनाव भी है। इसी बीच कोरोना का बढ़ना प्रशासन और चिकित्सा विभाग के साथ कई लोगों को चिंतित किए हुए है। कलेक्टर केके शर्मा ने सभी एसडीएम सहित प्राधिकृत अधिकारियों को जारी आदेश में विशेष तौर पर कहा कि वे विवाह आयोजनों पर भी खास निगरानी रखें। वाटिकाओं सहित शादी समारोह स्थलों का औचक निरीक्षण भी करें। बाजार व सार्वजनिक स्थलों पर कोविड गाइडलाइन की पालना सुनिश्चित कराएं। ताकि लोगों की लापरवाही से संक्रमण नहीं बढ़े।

शादी में थर्मल स्कैनिंग और हैंड वॉश जरूरी
आयोजकों को मजिस्ट्रेट को लिखित सूचना देते वक्त भरोसा दिलाना होगा कि विवाह कार्यक्रमों में सभी फेस मास्क लगाकर रखेंगे। सेनेटाइजर एवं सोशल डिस्टेंस का पालन किया जाएगा। प्रवेश एवं निकास गेट पर थर्मल स्कैनिंग, हैंड वॉश और सेनेटाइजर की व्यवस्था करनी होगी। रेलिंग्स, डोर हैंडल आदि बार-बार सेनेटाइज करने होंगे।
सीएम ने वीसी के जरिए दिए निर्देश
मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत ने शुक्रवार शाम वीसी में सभी कलेक्टरों को निर्देश दिए थे। इसके बाद कलेक्टर ने भी सभी एसडीएम सहित अधिकारियों को काेविड गाइडलाइन के प्रति सख्ती बरतने के दिशा-निर्देश जारी कर दिए हैं। एडीएम मुकेश कलाल ने कहा कि इस समय चुनाव और शादियां बडी चुनौती है। इसलिए सख्ती व समझदारी जरूरी है।

