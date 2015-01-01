पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

साप्‍ताहिक ट्रेनों के फेरों में वापस विस्‍तार:अगले साल 21 जनवरी तक चलेगी हैदराबाद से जयपुर द्वि साप्ताहिक ट्रेन

चित्तौड़गढ़39 मिनट पहले
  • चित्तौड़गढ़ रेलवे स्टेशन से होकर संचालित हो रही है लंबी दूरी की यह ट्रेन

रेलवे ने हैदराबाद-जयपुर-हैदाराबाद द्वि साप्‍ताहिक ट्रेन के फेरों में वापस विस्‍तार किया है। रतलाम मंडल रेल प्रवक्‍ता ने बताया कि रतलाम मंडल के विभिन्‍न स्‍टेशनों से होकर गुजरने वाली गाड़ी 02720/02719 हैदराबाद-जयपुर-हैदराबाद द्वि साप्ताहिक त्योहार स्पेशल ट्रेन के फेरों में पुन: विस्तार किया है।

गाड़ी संख्या 02720 हैदराबाद जयपुर स्पेशल एक्सप्रेस 18 जनवरी तक हैदराबाद से प्रति सोमवार एवं बुधवार को 20.25 बजे चलकर रतलाम मंडल के उज्जैन(16.55/17.00), रतलाम (18.50/19.15), मंदसौर (20.23/20.25), नीमच (21.16/21.18 बजे चित्तौड़गढ़ आएगी। 23.05/23.15 होकर आरंभिक स्टेशन से प्रस्थान के तीसरे दिन 05.25 बजे जयपुर पहुंचेगी। गाड़ी 02719 जयपुर हैदराबाद ट्रेन 20 जनवरी तक जयपुर से प्रति बुधवार एवं शुक्रवार को 15.20 बजे चलकर रतलाम मंडल के चित्तौड़गढ़ (20.40/20.50), नीमच (21.48/212.50), मंदसौर ( 22.32/22.34), रतलाम(00.20/00.35) एवं उज्जैन (02.25/02.30) होकर आरंभिक स्टेशन से गाड़ी प्रस्थान के तीसरे दिन 00.45 बजे हैदराबाद पहुंचेगी।

इन स्टेशनों पर रूकेगी ट्रेन... इस ट्रेन का दोनो दिशाओं में सिकंदराबाद, कामारेड्डी, निजामाबाद, मुदखेड, नांदेड़, पूर्णा, बसमत, हिंगोली, वाशिम, अकोला, मल्‍कापुर, खंडवा, इटारसी, भोपाल, उज्‍जैन, रतलाम, मंदसौर, नीमच, चित्‍तौड़गढ़, भीलवाडा, अजमेर, एवं फुलेरा स्‍टेशनों पर ठहराव दिया गया है। इस ट्रेन में एक सेकंड एसी, सात थर्ड एसी, नौ सामान्‍य श्रेणी तथा दो सामान्य श्रेणी के कोच रहेंगे।

