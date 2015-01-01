पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

एक्शन:कोई पटाखा जलाते और बेचते दिखे तो पुलिस को फोटो भेजें, तत्काल एक्शन लेंगे

चित्तौड़गढ़3 घंटे पहले
राज्य सरकार द्वारा आतिशबाजी पर प्रतिबंध लगाने के बाद भी इसकी अवहेलना पर पुलिस सख्ती के मुड में है। इसके लिए एक वाटसएप नंबर भी जारी किए। एसपी दीपक भार्गव ने बुधवार को मीडिया को बताया कि कोविड-19 संक्रमण के कारण राज्य सरकार ने इस बार दिवाली पर आतिशबाजी बेचने और पटाखे चलाने पर रोक लगाई है। उन्होंने कहा कि इसके बावजूद यदि कोई आतिशबाजी बेचते हुए या चलाते है तो कोई भी नागरिक इसका लाइव फोटो या वीडियो पुलिस के नंबर 7300453344 पर भेजे। नजदीकी पुलिस तत्काल मौके पर जाकर एक्शन लेगी।

प्रतिबंध के बावजूद पटाखे छोड़ने पर दो हजार रुपए और बेचने पर 5 हजार रुपए जुर्माना लगाने का प्रावधान है। जिला मजिस्ट्रेट केके शर्मा के आदेश पर जिले के सभी 164 पटाखा लाइसेंसी व्यापारियों को भी पुलिस ने लिखित नोटिस देकर पाबंद कर दिया है कि वे इस बार पटाखे नहीं बेचे। पुलिस थानों में सीएलजी की बैठकें बुलाकर भी इस बारे जनजागरुकता का संदेश दिया गया। एसपी ने कहा कि अब तक कहीं भी पटाखे की दुकान चालू होने या बेचने की शिकायत प्राप्त नहीं हुई।

