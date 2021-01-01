पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नगरपालिका अध्यक्ष चुनाव:कपासन में अध्यक्ष पद का मुकाबला दो मंजू में, बेगूं में कांग्रेस से दो पर्चे जमा हुए, टिकट मिला रंजना को

चित्तौड़गढ़4 घंटे पहले
  • कपासन और बेगूं में नामांकन के आखिरी समय तक चला सियासी ड्रामा

जिले की तीन नगरपालिकाओं में अध्यक्ष पद के लिए मंगलवार को नामांकन दाखिल हुए। कपासन में कांग्रेस ने निर्दलीय महिला को अध्यक्ष पद का प्रत्याशी बनाकर संख्याबल में भाजपा की बराबरी कर ली। लेकिन दूसरे निर्दलीयाें ने मंगलवार शाम तक किसी का दामन नहीं पकड़ा।

इससे सियासी स्थिति रोचक हाे गई। बेगूं में सामान्य सीट पर भी कांग्रेस ने महिला पार्षद को उम्मीदवार बनाकर चौकाया। बड़ीसादड़ी में मंगलवार को भाजपा से पार्षद पूर्व नगर अध्यक्ष राजेंद्र जारोली ने नामांकन दाखिल किया। यहां कांग्रेस से सोमवार को ही निर्मल पितलिया ने पर्चा दाखिल कर दिया था।

कांग्रेस के पूर्व नपा चेयरमैन दिलीप चौधरी ने भी नामांकन पत्र लिया था पर उन्होंने दूसरे दिन भी पेश नहीं किया। जनरल सीट होने से कांग्रेस ने पहली बार जीते पितलिया को ही उम्मीदवार बनाया। गौरतलब है कि यहां कांग्रेस ने 14, भाजपा ने 10 और निर्दलीय ने एक वार्ड जीता। यदि कांग्रेस में क्रास वोटिंग नहीं हुई तो उसका बोर्ड बनना तय है।

बेगूं में भी 25 में से 15 पार्षद होने से कांग्रेस निश्चित है पर उम्मीदवारी को लेकर चली खींचतान से जरूर थोड़ी दिलचस्प स्थिति बन गई। विधायक राजेंद्र विधुडी ने दौड़ में आगे चल रहे अपने ही करीबी पार्षद नरेंद्र पुरोहित सहित अन्य पुरुष दावेदारों की बजाय महिला पार्षद वंदना लाड को अधिकृत प्रत्याशी बनवाया।

कपासन में कांग्रेस ने निर्दलीय मंजू आचार्य को ही उम्मीदवार बनाया। जिसका खुलासा दैनिक भास्कर ने पहले ही कर दिया था। भाजपा ने अपनी पार्षद मंजू सोनी को उम्मीदवार बनाया। अब सबसे अधिक रोचक स्थिति यहीं है।

आज जांच और कल तक होगी नाम वापसी...आरओ मनीष कुमार जाटव के समक्ष कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी रंजनादेवी लाड के एक आवेदन में प्रस्तावक प्रिंस बाबेल और दूसरे में बंशीलाल मेहर बने। कांग्रेस के सत्यनारायण पालीवाल का नामांकन प्रस्तावक नसरीन बानों द्वारा पेश किया गया। नामांकनों की जांच बुधवार को और नाम वापसी 4 फरवरी तक है।

अब कांग्रेस व भाजपा के 12-12 पार्षद, क्रॉस वोटिंग नहीं हुई तो निर्दलीय एजाज तय करेंगे किस खेमे की मंजू बनेगी अध्यक्ष
नगरपालिका अध्यक्ष के लिए भाजपा से मंजू सोनी और कांग्रेस की ओर से निर्दलीय मंजू आचार्य ने पर्चे दाखिल किए। यदि दोनों पार्टियों में क्राॅस वोटिंग नहीं हुई तो एक मात्र निर्दलीय सयैद एजाज ही तय करेंगे कि किस पार्टी की मंजू अध्यक्ष बने। क्योंकि अब दोनों पार्टियों के पास समान 12-12 सदस्य हो गए।

आरओ विनोद कुमार चौधरी के समक्ष मंगलवार दोपहर 12.45 बजे वार्ड 3 से निर्वाचित भाजपा पार्षद मंजूदेवी सोनी ने पर्चा दाखिल किया। वे चुनाव प्रभारी पूर्व विधायक अशोक नवलखा, जिला महामंत्री कमलेश पुरोहित, चुनाव संयोजक प्रमोद बारेगामा, पूर्व नगर अध्यक्ष नंदकिशोर टेलर, नगर अध्यक्ष पंकज सिरोया और प्रस्तावक पार्षद गोपाल पूर्बिया आदि के साथ आईं।

इसके बाद 1.27 बजे वार्ड 24 से जीतीं निर्दलीय मंजू आचार्य नामांकन भरने आई। उनके साथ एआईसीसी सदस्य आनंदीराम खटीक, ब्लॉक अध्यक्ष प्रकाश चौधरी, सुभाषसिंह राणावत, पूर्व उपाध्यक्ष जाकिर हुसैन, प्रस्तावक कांग्रेस पार्षद भैरूलाल पूर्बिया, ललित टाक, मदन कुमावत, मोहम्मद हारुन थे।

पदाधिकारियों ने निर्दलीय मंजू आचार्य के नाम कांग्रेस का सिंबोल पेश किया। कांग्रेस को 11 व भाजपा को 12 सीटें मिली थी। दो में से एक निर्दलीय मंजू आचार्य को प्रत्याक्षी बनाकर कांग्रेस ने बराबरी कर ली।

अब पूरा दारमोदार दूसरे निर्दलीय सैय्यद ऐजाज पर जा टिका है। जो अब तक न किसी खेमे में गए और न अपनी स्थिति साफ की। इधर, विधायक अर्जुनलाल जीनगर ने दावा किया कि हमारा बोर्ड ही बनेगा।

निर्दलीय सयैद एजाज हमारे साथ आ गए हैं। उनकी कोई शर्त नहीं है पर हम उनको उपाध्यक्ष बनाएंगे। एजाज के पिता भाजपा अल्पसंख्यक मोर्चा जिलाध्यक्ष रह चुके है। जबकि एआईसीसी के सदस्य आनंदीराम खटीक का दावा है कि हमारे सभी 12 पार्षद अभी एक साथ हैं। नगर हित में निर्दलीय मंजू आचार्य को अध्यक्ष प्रत्याशी बनाया। दूसरे निर्दलीय सयैद एजाज अभी तटस्थ हैं। भाजपा पैसे देकर पार्षदों को खरीदने का प्रयास कर रही है।

