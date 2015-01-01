पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  In Textile Bank, The Needy Will Be Able To Get Clothes Of Choice In Winter With The Cooperation Of Mahendra Mehta, Founder Of Antyodaya Foundation Mumbai And Department Of Elementary Education, 1000 Garments Are Distributed.

गंगरार:वस्त्र बैंक में जरूरतमंदों को सर्दी में पसंद के कपड़े मिल सकेंगे अंत्योदय फाउंडेशन मुंबई के संस्थापक महेंद्र मेहता व प्रारंभिक शिक्षा विभाग के सहयोग से 1000 वस्त्र बांटे गए

चित्तौड़गढ़4 घंटे पहले
केकड़ी के धर्मचंद आचार्य ने 1000 वस्त्र वितरित किए। अंतोदय फाउंडेशन मुंबई के संस्थापक महेंद्र मेहता, वस्त्र वितरण प्रबंधक संजय, रीना बोरदिया मुंबई व प्रारंंभिक शिक्षा विभाग चित्तौड़गढ़ के सहयोग से वस्त्र बैंक स्थापित किया। राजेंद्र शर्मा ने बताया कि वस्त्र बैंक की स्थापना से सर्दी में गर्म कपड़े उपलब्ध हो सकेंगे। जरूरतमंद बच्चों, महिला-पुरुषों को अपनी पसंद के अनुसार वस्त्र निशुल्क वितरित किए। आचार्य ने भामाशाह एवं महेंद्र मेहता का धन्यवाद ज्ञापित किया।

धर्मचंद आचार्य राउप्रावि कल्पवृक्ष धाम फलोदी चित्तौड़गढ़ में प्रबोधक लेवल 2 हैं। मुख्य अतिथि राजेंद्र शर्मा अतिरिक्त जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी चित्तौड़गढ़ थे। अध्यक्षता सुनील त्रिवेदी सहायक प्रशासनिक अधिकारी प्रारंभिक शिक्षा चित्तौड़गढ़ ने की। विशिष्ट अतिथि धर्मचंद आचार्य केकड़ी अन्तोदय प्रदेश सदस्य व वुमन पावर सोसायटी राष्ट्रीय युवा संघ के सदस्य अजमेर, गिरिराज सोमाणी जिलाध्यक्ष अखिल राजस्थान प्रबोधक संघ चित्तौड़गढ़, ज्ञानेश्वर शुक्ल प्रधानाध्यापक राजकीय उच्च प्राथमिक विद्यालय फलोदी, बीना शर्मा समाजसेवीका थे। इस दाैरान विधि सलाहकार जयप्रकाश शर्मा, शिक्षिका मनप्रीत काैर, भंवर कंवर बूढ़, अभिलाषा शर्मा भाेईखेड़ा, पारस मौजूद थे।

