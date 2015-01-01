पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पंचायतीराज चुनाव:दूसरे चरण में 200 किलोमीटर दूर तक पोलिंग बूथ इसलिए 96 मतदान दलों को आज ही करेंगे रवाना, मतदान 27 नवंबर को

चित्तौड़गढ़2 घंटे पहले
ईवीएम का रेंडमाइजेशन करते हुए।
  • तीसरा रेंडमाइजेशन कर मतदान दलों को बूथ आबंटित किए, शेष दल कल जाएंगे

पंचायतीराज आम चुनाव 2020 के दूसरे चरण का मतदान 27 नवंबर शुक्रवार को है। इसमें जिले के सबसे दूरस्थ भैसरोड़गढ़ पंस क्षेत्र में भी मतदान है। इसलिए प्रशासन वहां के 96 मतदान दलों को बुधवार को ही अंतिम प्रशिक्षण देकर रवाना कर देगा। जिला परिषद व पंचायत समिति सदस्य पदों के लिए दूसरे चरण में बेगूं और भैसरोड़गढ़ पंस क्षेत्रों में मतदान होना है।

चार में से यही ऐसा चरण है, जिनमें मात्र दो पंचायत समिति क्षेत्रों में मतदान रखा गया। वजह जिला मुख्यालय से दूरी और भौगोलिक दृष्टि से भी बड़ा एरिया होना है। भैसरोड़गढ़ की जवाहर नगर पंचायत में कुआखेडा जैसे कुछ पोलिंग स्टेशन तो चित्तौड़गढ़ से 200 किमी से भी अधिक दूर है। बाकी कई बूथ भी 100 से 150 किमी दूरी तक है।

इसलिए इस पंस क्षेत्र के 96 बूथों के मतदान दलों को बुधवार को ही अंतिम प्रशिक्षण देकर रवाना कर दिया जाएगा। ताकि वो एक दिन पहले तक वहां पहुंचकर मोर्चा संभाल सके। बेगूं पंस के लिए 120 मतदान दलों में से भी दूरस्थ इलाकों के कुछ मतदान दल एक दिन पहले ही रवाना किए जा सकते हैं। शेष गुरुवार को रवाना होंगे। इस चरण के मतदान दलों का तीसरा रेंडमाइजेशन मंगलवार को हुआ।

कलेक्ट्री के एनआईसी कक्ष में जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी केके शर्मा की उपस्थिति में यह प्रक्रिया हुई। जिला सूचना एवं विज्ञान अधिकारी अशोक लोढ़ा ने बताया कि भैंसरोड़गढ़ एवं बेगूं के मतदान दलों को मतदान केन्द्र आंवटित किए गए। इस दौरान जिला परिषद सीईओ ज्ञानमल खटीक, सहायक सूचना एवं विज्ञान अधिकारी कमलनयन पाण्डे उपस्थित थे।

